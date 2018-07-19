The Russian foreign ministry announced a #FreeMariaButina campaign Thursday to win freedom for a Russian woman arrested and charged in the U.S. with illegally acting as an agent of the Russian government.

A tweet by the foreign ministry called on supporters to add a photo of Butina to their Twitter avatar.

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., told a conference in Moscow that the allegations are groundless and that American authorities tried to “break her” and refused her consular visits for the first few days after her arrest, the Associated Press reported.

Butina, a 29-year-old Russian citizen, was arrested and charged Wednesday with infiltrating American political organizations, including the National Rifle Association.

A federal magistrate in Washington, D.C., ordered Butina held without bond, pending trial, where she will face two felony charges.

The judge agreed with prosecutors that Butina was a flight risk.

В связи с арестом в #США гражданки России Марии Бутиной мы начинаем флешмоб в ее поддержку. #FreeMariaButina. Ставьте себе на аватарки фото Марии. pic.twitter.com/ekhh9ayvGA — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) July 19, 2018

