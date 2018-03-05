Roy Moore pictured at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala.

Brynn Anderson, AP

If you thought his failed Senate bid convinced Roy Moore not to run for office in the future, think again.

The Republican — who lost ruby red Alabama in last year's special election after several women alleged that he had pursued them as teenager while he was in his 30s — criticized a story from the Associated Press that said he "has no plans to run for any office again." In a statement released Thursday, he said he was responding to a question about his current plans.

"To clarify, as I said in my response: I have no plans at this time to run for office," he said. "Nevertheless, plans change. If the opportunity arises to make a difference, I will have no reluctance to again run for political office, including that of governor."

The former judge was asked about his plans earlier this week, when he announced he had filed suit against several women who publicly accused him of sexual misconduct.

