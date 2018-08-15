Scenes from Route 66 in Kansas
01 / 10
Positioned along the small but vibrant 13-mile-long Kansas alignment of Route 66 is the town of Galena.
02 / 10
The territory of modern-day Galena got its start in 1871 after the railroad was built through the region. However, the town was not officially named until 1877.
03 / 10
The name “Galena” comes from the natural mineral form of lead sulfide. A common sample of galena is about 86.6% lead and 13.4% sulfur, but some specimens of galena are known to contain traces of silver.
04 / 10
Now home to a humble population of around 3,000, Galena was once part of the Tri-State mining district and had over 30,000 residents. When the mines closed in the 1970s after Interstate I-40 was built, the town’s population began a sharp decline.
05 / 10
Before taking its current name, Galena went through three different names: Cornwall, Short Creek and Bonanza.
06 / 10
Galena holds a special place in the hearts of American Realist aficionados. In the iconic John Steinbeck novel "The Grapes of Wrath," the characters Ivy and Sairy Wilson came from Galena.
07 / 10
Dean Walker is famous for turning his feet around on Route 66. Pixar used this idiosyncratic ability as inspiration for the character Tow Mater when creating the 2006 animated feature film, "Cars."
08 / 10
This authentic Pepsi advertising mural is a great example of the hyper-visual marketing that caught the eyes of travelers on the Mother Road.
09 / 10
Famous advertising murals can be found on the walls of the Front Street Garage. Constructed in 1896, the building was an enormous influence for the town of Radiator Springs in the movie "Cars."
10 / 10
Galena embraces its pop culture legacy with its connection to the Disney hit "Cars." Cars on the Route is a former Kan-O-Tex service station that sells snacks, antiques, Route 66 souvenirs and "Cars" memorabilia. Outside the building, the world-famous “Tow Mater” boom truck can be found.

Affectionately called "The Mother Road," Route 66 is known for quirky roadside attractions and unique mom-and-pop motels, constructed between the late 1920s and late 1950s and often clad in neon. Stretching more than 2,000 miles from Lake Michigan to the Santa Monica Pier and passing through Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California, Route 66 reflects the 20th century evolution of transportation and tourism in the United States. 

In its early years, the highway facilitated large-scale settlement of the West, saw the desperate migration of Dust Bowl refugees and World War II troop movements, and played a major role in the advent of car culture and automobile tourism. In the postwar era, Route 66 symbolized unprecedented freedom and mobility for every citizen who could afford to own and operate a car.

This summer, a team from the National Trust for Historic Preservation will be driving the length of Route 66, spotlighting the people and places that keep this American treasure alive. They'll be sharing state-by-state highlights with USA TODAY Travel. See the slideshow above for scenes from Kansas.  

Previously in this series:

Scenes from Route 66 in Missouri
01 / 13
Located on a rural 9-acre plot almost 3 miles outside the town of Carthage is the 66 Drive-In Theatre. Drive-in theaters began as an innovation of the 1930s, but their iconic era of mass success did not begin until the lifting of wartime rationing and travel restrictions after World War II.
02 / 13
The remarkable Art Deco-Streamline Moderne architecture of Boots Court provides a perfect opportunity for visitors to experience what automobile touring was like during the 1940s. Fully restored rooms include vintage touches such as chenille bedspreads, real keys, and even a radio tuned to a station playing 1940s hits.
03 / 13
The Boots Court Motel was built in 1939 by Arthur Boots. In 2011 it was bought by sisters Harvey and Priscilla Bledsaw, who fully restored the building to its original appearance.
04 / 13
With a population of around 3,000, the sprawling community of Villa Ridge features a post office operating since 1889, classic service stations, and dilapidated landmarks that once flourished along the route.
05 / 13
Retro milkshakes and burgers come in no short supply at Springfield’s Steak n' Shake. It officially opened for business in 1962, and the vivacious neon has not dimmed since.
06 / 13
Missouri’s town of Spencer is one of the few remaining places to retain the original 1926 alignment of Route 66. The authentic stretch of highway features sites including a cafe, barbershop and service station.
07 / 13
This vintage service station is a prime re-creation of a circa-1930 gas station. The original inspiration in Paris Springs, Missouri, stood active until burning down in 1955.
08 / 13
In 2014, after nearly 70 years of operation, the historic Gardenway Motel in Villa Ridge officially closed for business.
09 / 13
Operating for over 60 years, this historic restaurant is the perfect spot for travelers to grab a cold pop and take a step back in time. If you find yourself in Bourbon and are yearning for some grub on the road, look no further than the malt shop.
10 / 13
Built in 1955 by Bud and Marie Ware, the Circle Inn Malt Shop has now been passed down to the third generation of the family, Joshua Ware.
11 / 13
The easygoing charm and charisma of Casper’s got its start in 1909. Over 100 years of operation have created a haven for scrumptious Frito pies and world-famous chili.
12 / 13
Head waitress Mercie Brown communicates with Casper’s kitchen, taking orders for Route 66 travelers in the incredibly eclectic and colorful space.
13 / 13
Carthage is the site of one of the first American Civil War battles, the Battle of Carthage. It is also home to a diverse abundance of charming, vibrant storefronts.
Scenes from Route 66 in Illinois
01 / 25
Located in the Village of Dwight, Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station represents a domestic style of architecture that is distinct to Route 66. The homey, charming design was inviting to travelers and reflected the budding early 20th-century suburban landscape of America.
02 / 25
Towering at an impressive 167 feet, this whimsical water tower is a perfect example of roadside Americana. Thanks to efforts from the Catsup Bottle Preservation Group, it was saved from demolition in 1995.
03 / 25
Lexington local Norm Hiser makes a stop at the historic Cities Service Gas Station.
04 / 25
During the late 1930s, two women overhead original owner Irv Kolarik discussing selling more food. They offered to teach him how to fry chicken if he bought chickens from their farm. In 1946, the Chicken Basket, as it’s known today, was built to meet growing numbers from the busy highway.
05 / 25
Doc’s Soda Fountain, originally opened as Deck’s Drug Store in 1884, serves a dose of nostalgia along with its old-fashioned sodas and lunch. Bill Deck stands in front of the Pharmacy Museum, a section of the store with items dating back to the late 1800s.
06 / 25
In late August 1853, the town of Lincoln was officially named. It is the only town to name itself after the 16th president before Abe began his time in the White House.
07 / 25
The beautiful, historic architecture of downtown Lincoln demonstrates mixed visuals of operating and abandoned storefronts.
08 / 25
Accompanying the Launching Pad Drive-In, this fiberglass statue stands 30 feet tall. This “muffler man” represents an era of space exploration and retro fascination, and it is one of many found throughout America in the 1960s.
09 / 25
Memories of the Mother Road come in surplus at this vintage gas station. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch is the perfect spot to search for Route 66 collectibles and memorabilia, or to make some new furry friends.
10 / 25
Springfield is home to the final resting place of Abraham Lincoln, his wife Mary, and three of their four sons: Thomas, William and Edward. The monument was built by Neoclassical sculptor Larkin Goldsmith Mead, Jr.
11 / 25
For more than 40 years, the Vic Suhling Gas for Less sign was in the dark. But in 2013, its neon glow was fully restored. The sign is adjacent to the Litchfield Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center.
12 / 25
Route 66 connects people from all across the globe. Travelers Natalie Rayner and William Barnett play the ukulele inside their RV as they venture across the Main Street of America.
13 / 25
This now-vacant gem, purchased in 1947 by Adam and Anne Galas, was once a 24/7 restaurant for truckers and tourists traveling the route. The magnificent neon sign was added in the 1960s to grab the attention of travelers.
14 / 25
A functional prison for almost 150 years, the Old Joliet Prison is an iconic site along Route 66. It is also an icon of pop culture, featured in the 1980 motion picture "The Blues Brothers."
15 / 25
Amidst the cornfields of Auburn, one can find this breathtaking 1.4-mile-long fragment of hand-laid brick. This original segment of Route 66 was finished in 1931.
16 / 25
First opened in 1934, the Palms Grill Cafe offers a slice of early Americana culture –– along with slices of their made-from-scratch coconut cream pie, pecan pie and many more desserts.
17 / 25
Standing at a whopping 19 feet, Paul Bunyan is another one of Route 66’s legendary Muffler Man Statues.
18 / 25
Although largely known for its kitschy and oversized statues, the Pink Elephant Antique Mall is also home to a retro-themed, '50s-style diner.
19 / 25
This iconic attraction is the perfect spot for photo-ops or a colorful Instagram post. It is also an excellent stop to satisfy your sweet tooth at an ice cream shop shaped like an ice cream cone.
20 / 25
Hues of blue and pink cover the interior of the Twistee Treat Diner.
21 / 25
The Railsplitter Covered Wagon is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest covered wagon in the world. A statue of President Lincoln reading a law book sits in the 24-foot-tall wagon.
22 / 25
The epic journey of Route 66 begins at this sign in Chicago.
23 / 25
Litchfield is home to the last originally operating drive-in on Route 66 in Illinois. It opened in the spring of 1950 and has been open for business seasonally ever since.
24 / 25
Over 90 years ago, Henry Soulsby had an injury that forced him to leave the mining industry. As a result, he opened the Souslby Service Station in 1926.
25 / 25
Thanks to a grant from the National Park Service Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program and local fundraising efforts, this iconic 1950 neon sign was restored to full power.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com