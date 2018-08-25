Rick Steves' European favorites
01 / 39
Going up the Eiffel Tower is one of the great travel thrills in Europe.
02 / 39
European department stores (such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris) can be glamorous platforms for top fashion and people-watching.
03 / 39
Scotland's sparsely populated Isle of Skye is easiest to explore with a set of wheels that allows you to enjoy the scenery at your own pace.
04 / 39
France's Chartres Cathedral boasts the world's largest surviving collection of medieval stained glass, filled with stories and symbolism.
05 / 39
Balance out visits to hectic big cities by also spending time in tranquil villages like Beilstein, in Germany's Mosel Valley.
06 / 39
The burgeoning HafenCity district and its spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall are revitalizing Hamburg's riverfront.
07 / 39
Florence's Duomo Museum, which reopened in 2016 after an extensive renovation, offers one of Italy's great artistic experiences.
08 / 39
Little tuk-tuks are a fun way to sightsee around Lisbon.
09 / 39
London's many attractions — such as its famous Harrods department store — make it a great winter destination for sightseeing and shopping.
10 / 39
Carcassonne, in the south of France, is the perfect medieval fortress-city.
11 / 39
Attending a Gaelic football match at Dublin's Croke Park is a great way to meet new Irish friends — as long as you root for the same side.
12 / 39
The little village of Gimmelwald, high in the Swiss Alps, is one of my all-time favorite European destinations.
13 / 39
Experiential sightseeing, such as this food tour of Rome's Testaccio neighborhood, is time and money well spent.
14 / 39
The ultimate Riviera port town: Vernazza.
15 / 39
Europe’s most scenic train rides are Switzerland’s top three: the Golden Pass, Bernina Express (shown here) and Glacier Express.
16 / 39
The best Gothic interior is found in Paris’ Sainte-Chapelle church.
17 / 39
Café-sitting, coffee-sipping and people-watching are some of the best ways to slow down and enjoy life like Europeans do.
18 / 39
Edinburgh is one of the most interesting cities in Britain.
19 / 39
A European picnic is a fine way to enjoy a cheap — and local — meal.
20 / 39
If you want a Swiss city, see Bern (shown here) or Luzern instead of Geneva.
21 / 39
Sognefjord is Norway’s most spectacular fjord.
22 / 39
Europe’s most underrated sight is Rome’s ancient seaport, Ostia Antica.
23 / 39
After Prague, Kraków (shown here) and Budapest are Eastern Europe’s best cities.
24 / 39
Grocery stores in St. Petersburg brim with colorful drinks, pickled goodies, fresh produce and friendly locals.
25 / 39
The ultimate hike in England’s Lake District: Catbells above Keswick.
26 / 39
Hadrian’s Wall will give history buffs goose bumps.
27 / 39
The most pleasing French château is Vaux-le-Vicomte, near Paris.
28 / 39
The ultimate medieval walled town in Germany: Rothenburg.
29 / 39
Splurging on a gondola ride in Venice buys you a memory for a lifetime.
30 / 39
Head to a historic British pub to make friends with a bartender and get a glimpse — and a taste — of traditional English culture.
31 / 39
There's magic afoot when you sightsee at night in Rome, as this young girl discovers near the Spanish Steps.
32 / 39
Memorable seaside views, whitewashed homes scrambling up the hillside, well-worn harborside cafés perfect for lingering — and no cars — all combine to make Hydra my ideal Greek isle.
33 / 39
Standing at a bar with a sampler of tapas and chalkboard specials on the wall is a quintessential Spain experience.
34 / 39
The views from the Rock of Gibraltar take in two continents, one ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.
35 / 39
For the best food deals in Frankfurt, line up with locals at Kleinmarkthalle, a delightful old-school market.
36 / 39
Warsaw's magnificent Lazienki Park, filled with Neoclassical palaces, statuary and water features, is a great place to see Poles at play.
37 / 39
Ireland's romantic Dingle Peninsula is gloriously green.
38 / 39
Sitting on a stone at the Castlerigg circle, in England's Lake District, inspires contemplation.
39 / 39
Splurging at a French restaurant often includes dining leisurely at an outdoor table.
636707445199375450-scotland-oban-harbor-062118-ch.jpg
The picturesque seaside town of Oban, on Scotland's west coast, grew up around its distillery, which was founded in 1794.
Cameron Hewitt

On a recent trip to Scotland, I came to a sobering conclusion: This is a land of booze geeks. Some of my favorite discoveries have been historic distilleries and inviting whisky bars, run by people evangelical about Scotland's favorite beverage. When it rains — as it often does there — the showers elicit a cheery "That's tomorrow's whisky!" from the locals.

Scotch whiskies come in two broad types: "single malt," meaning that the bottle comes from a single batch made by a single distiller, and "blends," which master blenders mix and match from various whiskies into a perfect punch of booze. While single malts get the most attention, blended varieties represent 90 percent of all whisky sales.

Single-malt whisky — just made of water, malted barley and yeast — is most influenced by three things: whether the malt is peat-smoked, the shape of the stills, and the composition of the casks. But local climate can also play a role; for example, some distilleries in the Scottish isles tout the salty notes of their whiskies, as the sea air permeates their casks.

Taste whisky like you'd taste wine: Use all your senses. First, swirl the whisky in the glass and observe its color and "legs" — the trail left by the liquid as it runs back down the side of the glass. (Quick, thin legs indicate light, young whisky; slow, thick legs mean it's a heavier and older one.) Then take a deep sniff — do you smell smoke and peat? And finally, taste it (sip!). What's the dominant first punch? The smooth middle? The "finish"? Swish it around and let your gums taste it, too.

Inside The Macallan's new distillery
01 / 42
The Macallan's new distillery cost approximately $186 million to construct and was designed by internationally acclaimed architects Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners.
02 / 42
When viewed from above, the massive structure manages to fit in seamlessly with the grassy, green environs. The Macallan's estate rests on 370 acres of land.
03 / 42
The Macallan property runs up to the River Spey, the famous namesake water source of the Speyside Scotch region. The estate includes approximately 1.5 miles of the river's length.
04 / 42
From a side perspective of the building, visitors can see how the structure is actually built into the earth. Construction of the distillery took approximately three and a half years.
05 / 42
According to Ken Grier, The Macallan's creative director, half a million tons of earth were moved in the construction of the distillery.
06 / 42
The distillery's rooftop includes 1,800 single beams, 2,500 rooftop elements, and 380,000 individual components. The glass walls of the building allow visitors to see the stills located within.
07 / 42
The new Macallan stills have been designed as exact replicas of the originals and were manufactured by the same company The Macallan has worked with since the 1950s, Forsyths.
08 / 42
The distillery has 36 stills, including 12 wash stills and 24 spirit stills. During production, one wash still feeds two of the "curiously small" spirit stills.
09 / 42
The stillhouse includes three circular arrangements of stills. The elevated platform allows visitors to walk around the stillhouse, while a look underneath shows the technical backbone of the stills.
10 / 42
From within the distillery, the rooftop's geodesic architecture is showcased —though it has the appearance of curved, rolling domes, the structure consists entirely of straight lines.
11 / 42
The Macallan master distiller, Nick Savage, notes that the stout design of the stills is what provides The Macallan with its rich, oily and viscous characteristics. The new distillery can produce a maximum of 15 million LPA, a third more than the prior distillery.
12 / 42
While the distillery blends into its environs during the day, at night it glows brightly and reveals the sheer size of the structure.
13 / 42
The first of three grand opening parties, welcoming guests from across the globe, took place on May 21.
14 / 42
A spectacular light show set the stage for visitors, offering the first view of the distillery, which had been kept strictly out of the public eye until its official unveiling.
15 / 42
The highest level inside the distillery is the ground level of the property, where floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light in the stillhouse, as well as a view of the surroundings.
16 / 42
On the top floor of the visitor center, a monstrous glass wall houses assorted rare and vintage bottles of The Macallan. A total of 952 bottles (dating as far back as 1936) can be poured at the bar.
17 / 42
One of several bars and tasting areas at the distillery showcases an impressive assortment of bottlings covering the full breadth of The Macallan's portfolio.
18 / 42
A wall showcasing pulled cask samples of various ages and colors emphasizes the importance of ongoing testing and evaluation of the spirit as it matures.
19 / 42
An entire room is designed to evoke the interior of a barrel, showcasing the importance of barrel construction.
20 / 42
Inside the room, specifics about barrel construction, including tools of the trade, are on display.
21 / 42
A series of aromas are arranged for visitors to sniff as they learn about the impact of barrel maturation and additional sources of flavor. The Macallan estimates that as much as 80% of a whisky's flavor comes from the barrel.
22 / 42
An interactive display room at The Macallan showcases a bottle of whisky and its flavor profile. The flavor pattern will be unique from one label, such as the 18-year old, to any other.
23 / 42
Even the most expensive and prestigious bottles from The Macallan's portfolio are available for tasting at the distillery, including Macallan M and Macallan No. 6.
24 / 42
Whatever your dream Macallan dram is, the distillery has it available for tasting. You could order a pour from someone’s birth year or track down a rare, bygone expression.
25 / 42
25. The Easter Elchies House is the original, and spiritual, brand home of The Macallan, and the new distillery is located adjacent to it.
26 / 42
At the grand opening party, the Easter Elchies House morphed into the screen for a dynamic, digital presentation of the brand's lengthy and storied history.
27 / 42
Oloroso sherry casks await being filled at The Macallan distillery, which receives a shipment of approximately 900 casks per week.
28 / 42
Several old barrel warehouses showcase the trademark blackening effect from the black mold that accumulates on such facilities over the years. Eight large new warehouses have been built, with an eventual goal of 14. The property also has 20 dunnage style warehouses and one large bodega warehouse.
29 / 42
The banks of the River Spey make an ideal setting for a dram of The Macallan, such as The Macallan Edition No 2.
30 / 42
The Macallan Edition No. 4 is the upcoming entrant to the annual series from the brand. Details on the bottling and release date are still sparse.
31 / 42
The Macallan has a Ghillie's Hut on the banks of the River Spey. A "ghillie" is essentially the fishing or game master of an estate, and the Spey is known as one of the world’s best rivers for salmon fishing.
32 / 42
Robert Mitchell is the ghillie of The Macallan's estate. He's responsible for guiding fishermen along the riverside as well as guests interested in activities such as kayaking or exploring the wildlife and trails of the area.
33 / 42
Construction continues on the property. An onsite cooperage is planned for this vacant space and is scheduled to be completed by summer 2019.
34 / 42
A signature Macallan cocktail dubbed the Golden Highball is served at The Macallan Lounge, a private space where the distillery welcomes guests. The whisky is paired with Oloroso sherry to highlight the flavors of its cask aging.
35 / 42
The dark mahogany brown of The Macallan No. 6. showcases its extraordinarily lengthy aging. The prestigious release is presented in a Lalique glass decanter and is one part of The Macallan In Lalique series. Master distiller Nick Savage says the No. 6 is the preeminent dram for lovers of heavily sherried whiskies.
36 / 42
The Macallan 25 years old is a supreme example of a well-aged, rich single malt. Along with its 18 years old counterpart, the expressions is akin to a whisky status symbol when ordered anywhere across the globe.
37 / 42
A fireplace in The Macallan Lounge offers an ideal place to enjoy a glass of The Macallan 12 years old. The Macallan has several editions of 12-year-old whisky, including the 12 years old Triple Cask.
38 / 42
Popular expressions such as the 25 years old and 18 years old are only the beginning of the distillery bar's nearly 1,000-strong collection of Macallan whiskies.
39 / 42
The Macallan's new distillery boasts an unforgettable visage in addition to the impressive array of interactive experiences and whisky tasting opportunities.
40 / 42
Tour groups at The Macallan will be limited to 12 people. Creative director Ken Grier says the company wants the tour to be special and personal.
41 / 42
"We did stuff in here that was mad, bad and crazy," Grier says. The result is the type of standout architectural achievement usually reserved for world-class museums or stadiums.
42 / 42
The distillery's grand opening party was a spectacle and a statement, all tied into The Macallan's efforts to become the world's leading luxury spirit.

At one tasting my guide poured a little spring water into my glass. Squinting into the glass, he coached me along: "Look at the impurities gathering in a happy little pool there on top. The water is like a spring rain on a garden — it brings out the character, the personality." Sipping whisky with this expert, I saw how Scotland's national drink can become, as they're fond of saying there, "a very good friend."

Whether or not you like this stuff, a highlight of a visit to Scotland is touring a distillery — and you can choose from more than 100. On my last visit, I toured a half-dozen of them — from the Speyside region (where the popular Glenfiddich and Glenlivet are produced) to the remote and intimate Talisker Distillery on the Isle of Skye.

Each region has its unique qualities. The Lowlands, around Edinburgh, produce light and refreshing whiskies — more likely to be taken as an aperitif. Whiskies from the Highlands and islands range from floral and sweet (vanilla or honey) to smoky (peaty) and robust.

636707445201403502-scotland-speyside-whiskytrail-062118-ch.jpg
Workers at Scotland's Speyside Cooperage fashion oak casks for aging Scotch whisky.
Cameron Hewitt

Southeast of Inverness, Speyside is home to half of all Scottish distilleries — including Glenfiddich, Scotland's top-selling single-malt whisky. One highlight was the Speyside Cooperage, where I gained an appreciation of the role of oak in the distilling process and got to watch as the busy coopers made whisky casks. Mellow and fruity, Speyside whiskies can be the most accessible for beginners. Glenfiddich — with a name that means "Valley of the Deer" (hence the logo) — boasts a sprawling but charming factory offering excellent tours and extensive tasting sessions.

Behind the scenes at Glenfiddich distillery
01 / 45
Glenfiddich is located in Dufftown, the whisky capital of Scotland's Speyside region. William Grant & Sons owns the distillery, which is one of the largest in Scotland.
02 / 45
These pagodas are a signature architectural feature of the Glenfiddich distillery. They were originally part of the venting system for the kilns where peat was burned to dry the malted barley.
03 / 45
“Glenfiddich” means “valley of the deer,” hence you can find this image of a stag’s head everywhere you look, from the bottles to the signage.
04 / 45
This old delivery truck sits just outside the still house. It used to be owned by one of the mash men, and the Grant family recently purchased it.
05 / 45
The barley and water mixture is heated and turned into wort in two mash tuns, each with a capacity of 50,000 liters.
06 / 45
The mash tuns at Glenfiddich are some of the biggest in the whisky industry, allowing the distillery to continuously mash.
07 / 45
A window in the side of the tun allows visitors to see the mashing process. Metal arms stir the mash as it is heated.
08 / 45
After mashing, the wort is cooled and transferred to wooden washbacks. There are 26 of these fermentation vats made from Douglas fir, which is uncommon as many distilleries have switched to stainless steel.
09 / 45
Yeast is added to the wort to initiate fermentation. During this process, the yeast converts sugar to alcohol. Glenfiddich believes this is the stage at which the whisky’s signature pear notes are developed in the new make spirit.
10 / 45
The workers keep track of what’s going on in the tun room on this chalkboard chart. Although much of the distillation process is computerized, there are some things that are just easier to keep track of in the old-school way.
11 / 45
There are two still houses at Glenfiddich with a total of 30 pot stills. These include wash stills for the first distillation, and spirit stills for the second distillation.
12 / 45
The stills at Glenfiddich are massive, allowing the distillery to keep up with demand. They are made of copper, a metal that is beneficial for the distillation process.
13 / 45
The hot liquor tanks heat up the water before it is used in the mashing process. The water must be hot to help break down the grain and convert starch into sugar.
14 / 45
Glenfiddich’s water source is the Robbie Dhu Spring. This water is used both in the mashing process and to cut the whisky down to proof when bottling. Visitors can sample the water from this fountain on the distillery’s grounds.
15 / 45
There are 49 warehouses at Glenfiddich stretching across many acres. This one is located near the visitor center, and maintains a traditional feel, while others are much more modern looking.
16 / 45
The solera warehouse is one of the most interesting at Glenfiddich. At the back are giant wooden vats in which whisky from a variety of barrels is married together. These vats are never completely emptied, so there is always a little whisky left over to help flavor the current batch.
17 / 45
Barrels sit outside one of the Glenfiddich warehouses waiting to be transferred. A wide range of casks are used to mature the whisky, including bourbon, sherry, wine and others.
18 / 45
Even on a grey day, a frequent occurrence in Scotland, the green grass contrasts colorfully with the starkly drab appearance of the warehouses at Glenfiddich.
19 / 45
There are more than 55 million gallons of whisky currently aging in barrels at Glenfiddich. This includes whisky from its sister distillery, The Balvenie, but the majority are from Glenfiddich.
20 / 45
Although scotch whisky distilleries mostly rely on used barrels from America and Spain, it’s still necessary to have a cooperage onsite. Barrels must often be repaired by a team of skilled workers.
21 / 45
Barrels come from many bourbon distilleries in America. This one formerly contained Angel’s Envy bourbon, and you’ll find others from distilleries such as Jack Daniel’s and Jim Beam.
22 / 45
This oven is used to toast the barrelheads, a step that adds flavor into the whisky as it ages in the cask. Only the bottoms are toasted for the palletized barrels – the liquid doesn’t touch the top when stored in this fashion.
23 / 45
Grooves are cut into the barrelheads to increase the surface area and augment the interaction between the wood and the whisky.
24 / 45
Note the deep purple color of this barrel stave. This is a wine cask that is being repurposed and repaired at the Glenfiddich cooperage to be filled with either new make spirit or previously aged whisky for a wine finish.
25 / 45
In 2010, a massive snowfall collapsed the roof of one of the Glenfiddich warehouses, exposing the barrels to the elements for a period of time. From this accident arose a limited special release called Snow Phoenix.
26 / 45
Photography isn’t allowed inside the warehouses. The angel’s share, or evaporated alcohol, permeates the air inside and could present a fire risk. Even from the doorway, the smell is intense and delicious, and completely envelops you as soon as you step inside.
27 / 45
Tanker trucks stop at the fill station ready to transport whisky to other bottling facilities. There is a bottling line at Glenfiddich, but much of the work is done at a facility just outside of Glasgow.
28 / 45
Barrels are filled and dumped in buildings like this one. The process involves a combination of technology and human touch, as workers roll barrels onto a platform and remove the bung for dumping, or guide a metal spigot into the bunghole for filling.
29 / 45
Barrels are rolled from one warehouse to another just as they have been for decades. Workers send them in the right direction with a swift push, making sure to stay out of their way once in motion.
30 / 45
Kininvie is a small distillery located on the expansive Glenfiddich grounds. It doesn’t get much attention, but ask about it if you visit the distillery to hear the history.
31 / 45
Currently, the stills at Kininvie produce whisky used primarily in Monkey Shoulder, a blend that is geared towards cocktails. The whisky is also used in Hazelwood, another blend that contains grain whisky from William Grant & Son’s Girvan distillery.
32 / 45
The blending lab at Glenfiddich is a remarkable place where you can find whisky samples from the past few decades that are kept for tasting and reference. The whisky is stored in medicinal-style sample bottles.
33 / 45
Detailed information is kept on all the samples in the blending lab, specifying when the whisky was distilled, which cask it came from, its proof and other important notes.
34 / 45
Experts at Glenfiddich nose and sample whisky distilled in the 1970s or earlier to come up with what will eventually be part of the Rare and Vintage Collection. The most recent release was a 44-year-old whisky distilled in 1973.
35 / 45
After a long day of exploring and tasting whisky at Glenfiddich, stop by The Malt Barn for a bite to eat and cup of coffee – or visit the bar for a dram of whisky.
36 / 45
The Malt Barn’s bar has nearly every expression of Glenfiddich that you can think of, as well as other William Grant & Son’s brands. If you need guidance, the knowledgeable bartenders will help you make a selection.
37 / 45
The Malt Barn’s dining room offers a warm fire and comfortable tables to enjoy food from a menu that includes Scottish venison, salmon, and the classic dish of haggis, neeps and tatties.
38 / 45
Glenfiddich 12 is the core expression in the distillery’s lineup. This whisky is light and crisp, with the signature Glenfiddich pear notes and a touch of vanilla.
39 / 45
Glenfiddich 15 is comprised of whisky married in the Solera vat. The whisky was originally aged in sherry and bourbon casks before spending time in this large oak barrel, a tradition drawn from the Spanish sherry bodegas.
40 / 45
Glenfiddich 18 is one of the best of the core range, with whisky aged in both sherry and bourbon casks. It’s oaky, rich and complex, with nice dried fruit notes.
41 / 45
Hazelwood is not easy to find in America, so if you visit the Glenfiddich distillery, stop by the gift shop to see what they have in stock. This blend combines liquid from Kininvie and Girvan into a soft, mellow whisky.
42 / 45
This throwback bottle is available at the Glenfiddich gift shop. The label’s design is a tribute to the original 1963 packaging, the product of malt master Brian Kinsman’s detailed research.
43 / 45
Glenfiddich has a range of unconventional whiskies called the Experimental Series. The first in the series was the IPA Cask, a whisky finished in casks of beer brewed specially for this collaboration.
44 / 45
Different barrels represent the range of whisky distilled at Glenfiddich and its sister distilleries. The words written on the barrelheads reveal information about the whisky within, or the original source of the barrel.
45 / 45
A walk around the warehouses uncovers a snapshot of the long history of the distillery. Barrels dating back half a century can be found, some of which still contain liquid that hasn’t yet been lost to the angel’s share and may someday be bottled.

It's rare to find a distillery in the middle of a town, but seaside Oban grew up around one. With the success of its whisky, the town enjoyed an invigorating confidence, optimism, and, in 1811, a royal charter. The 200-year-old distillery produces more than 25,000 liters a week, and exports much of that to the U.S. The distillery offers serious (and fragrant) one-hour tours explaining the process from start to finish, with two smooth samples of their signature product. I found that Oban whisky is moderately smoky ("peaty") and characterized by notes of sea salt, citrus, and honey.

Talisker, an institution on the Isle of Skye, has been distilling here since 1830. This venerable distillery is situated at the base of a hill with 14 springs, and at the edge of a sea loch — making it easier to ship ingredients in and whisky out. You can sniff both peated and unpeated grains; see the big mash tuns, washbacks, and stills; and sample a wee dram at the end. (From the Gaelic word for "drink," a dram isn't necessarily a fixed amount — it's simply a small slug.) Island whisky tends to be smokier than mainland whisky due to the amount of peat smoke used during malting. Talisker workers describe theirs as "medium smoky," with peppery, floral and vanilla notes.

Whisky is high on the experience list for most visitors to Scotland — even for teetotalers. As you sample the national drink, consider how understanding "food patriotism" here in Scotland — or in any corner of the world — brings out the fun and fascinating facets of each place.

Travel-worthy Scotch whisky distilleries
01 / 53
With a notoriously cultish following, Lagavulin has no trouble summoning visitors to its home base along the far-flung shores of southwestern Scotland.
02 / 53
Lagavulin’s unmistakably deep and robust smoked malt is a sensory revelation: a characteristic celebrated in a number of creative tasting experiences offered at the distillery.
03 / 53
Their Nips and Nibbles tour pairs whisky alongside the island’s finest chocolates, and the Sensory Tasting immerses visitors in the sights, scents, and even sounds of whisky making, and includes a Lagavulin kit as a parting memento.
04 / 53
Tours are generally offered Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., but the schedule fluctuates with the month, so refer to the Lagavulin website before visiting.
05 / 53
Campbeltown — a peninsula in the remote and rugged southwestern region of Scotland — was once heralded as the Victorian Whisky Capital of the World.
06 / 53
Today only three distilleries remain, and Glen Scotia honors the area’s vibrant past in a newly opened visitors shop, echoing 18th-century design.
07 / 53
Tours are offered twice a day at Glen Scotia, and include a sampling of their recently-expanded range of products.
08 / 53
A highlight is their barrel strength Victoriana — full of vanilla and molasses, with a hint of campfire in the finish.
09 / 53
Every year, nearly 34,000 whisky aficionados embark on a scenic 90-minute drive north of Edinburgh to arrive at the spiritual home of Dewar’s. This is where the heart malt for the most widely-consumed Scotch in the USA is produced.
10 / 53
An interactive blender’s tour is offered: a one-hour tutored session on the history of blending, which allows guests to mix their own half-liter bottle of Scotch to take home.
11 / 53
In addition to a comprehensive whisky museum, Aberfeldy just launched an on-site speakeasy — the Scotch Egg Club, where you can enjoy exclusive tastings, and whisky and food pairings.
12 / 53
Tours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday during the peak season, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November to March.
13 / 53
Known as the Maritime Malt, Old Pulteney is crafted and aged at its eponymous distillery along the northern coastline of Scotland.
14 / 53
Getting here isn’t easy. Edinburgh is more than 250 miles away by road. Those willing to make the trek are rewarded with stunning vistas and a comprehensive behind-the-scenes peek at this historic property.
15 / 53
Offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — or by prior appointment — a 30-minute tour concludes with a dram of their flagship 12-year-old spirit.
16 / 53
Another draw is the ability to hand-bottle your own whisky from a specific cask of your choosing.
17 / 53
The malt from esteemed Highland producer Glenmorangie is distilled through the tallest copper pot stills in all of Scotland.
18 / 53
On their own they are a sight to behold.
19 / 53
When backdropped by the majestic waters of the Dornoch Firth in the distance, the experience becomes legendary.
20 / 53
One of the first in the industry to operate a formal visitors center, Glenmorangie has had more than a decade to perfect the art of hospitality. This is evident in a variety of tours ranging from a 30-minute walkabout, to the immersive Heritage Tour, lasting the better part of an afternoon and including a lengthy tasting and lunch at the charming Glenmorangie House.
21 / 53
Peak season is June through August, when tours are offered seven days a week, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. From November until March, appointments are necessary. The Glenmorangie House is also available for overnight lodging.
22 / 53
Seated along the idyllic shores of Islay (pronounced ‘eye-luh'), Bruichladdich attracts 25,000 annual visitors to its storied facility. And for good reason.
23 / 53
On an island renowned for its peat-smoked malt, this distillery stands out for its dynamic, handmade approach to whisky making.
24 / 53
Here you’ll get a sense of how it was done before the days of modern automation.
25 / 53
Summer tours run daily through the stillhouse and barrel rooms, concluding in the Laddie Shop.
26 / 53
Here you’ll find the Valinches: limited-edition releases available exclusively to those who make their way to this isolated part of the world.
27 / 53
But to get to Bruichladdich, you’ll have to brave either a two-hour ferry ride from the western edge of the mainland, or a 45-minute ride on a daily prop plane out of Glasgow Airport.
28 / 53
Bowmore is one of only a handful of Scotch distilleries that do their own malting. This is the process by which dampened barley is spread across a heated floor to prepare it for fermentation.
29 / 53
A tour here affords a rare glimpse at malting floors, along with a chance to enter the No. 1 Vaults — the oldest barrelhouse in all of Scotland.
30 / 53
Offered at 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the experience culminates in the tasting of a distillery exclusive, which often means a rare expression of whisky, when available.
31 / 53
Like most distilleries on Islay, Bowmore uses a peat-smoked malt, which can impart whisky with medicinal and tar-like characteristics.
32 / 53
But Bowmore tempers these notes with a distinctive sweetness, exemplified most dramatically in their 18-year-old sherry cask bottling.
33 / 53
If you’re looking for something a bit more exclusive, however, the visitors center maintains a bottle of 1957 vintage (one of only 12 ever produced) which sells for more than $200,000 at auction.
34 / 53
The region of Speyside, a 3.5-hour drive north of Edinburgh, is home to the highest concentration of distilleries in the country. Nearly half of Scotland’s single malts are produced in this verdant valley straddling the river Spey.
35 / 53
Among them is Glen Grant, makers of one of the world’s most elegant spirits — the 50 Year Old Single Malt, which fetches $17,000 a bottle.
36 / 53
While you’re unlikely to sample that on your next visit, you will get to tour their grounds, including an enchanting riverwalk through Narnia-like forests and 19th-century apple orchards, to a secluded hillside cascade.
37 / 53
Glen Grant tours are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and include a sampling of their core range of products.
38 / 53
Blended whiskies can incorporate dozens of different malts into a single bottling, but at the core of any batch is a malt which makes up the hallmark characteristics of the resulting spirit. This is referred to as the “heart malt”. This is referred to as the “heart malt”.
39 / 53
While the single malt from Strathisla is seldom seen in the States, much of what they produce here forms the heart malt of Chivas Regal — among the most widely consumed blended Scotches in the USA.
40 / 53
The stone and brick-clad facility constructed in 1786 is the oldest continuously operating distillery in all of Scotland.
41 / 53
Its iconic, twin pagoda-style roof an enduring symbol of scotch making.
42 / 53
Hourly tours from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, include tutored whisky-nosing seminars, contrasting the distinct features of single malts against blended Scotches.
43 / 53
The grounds are located an easy 300-meter walk from the rail station in the town of Keith.
44 / 53
While some Scotch distilleries are easily accessible from urban hubs such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, trekking to Highland Park is an adventure in and of itself.
45 / 53
Located in the heart of the Orkney Islands — a windswept terrain with Nordic cultural heritage — visiting here requires a plane ride from northern Scotland.
46 / 53
The Vintage Tour includes a trip into the bowels of the kiln room, where locally sourced peat is shoveled into the fire to fuel malting on the floors above.
47 / 53
Enjoy 40-year-old vintages of the brand’s trademark, slightly-smoked whisky in their stately parlor room, and you’ll have the opportunity to purchase a hand-filled distillery exclusive release before you depart.
48 / 53
For the ultimate hands-on experience, the distillery offers up to two visitors the chance to actually work for a day at the facility, before enjoying a banquet feast and tutored tasting in the evening. This experience has to be booked in advance.
49 / 53
Highland Park’s parent company, Edrington, also owns The Macallan, which just invested $100 million in a stylish, futuristic visitors center opening in 2018.
50 / 53
The GlenDronach Distillery Visitor Centre closes for a month at the end of 2016 for a light renovation, ensuring that tourists in 2017 will enjoy one of the most modern experiences available, backdropped by a historic facility that is nearly 200 years old.
51 / 53
GlenDronach Distillery’s Connoisseur’s Experience is a tutored tasting that includes drams at cask strength, taken directly from the fine Spanish and American oak barrels in which their elegant whiskies slumber for upwards of a decade.
52 / 53
A typical tour lasts around 45 minutes and is offered on the hour, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. GlenDronach Distillery is closed on weekends from October through April.
53 / 53
Five tour options and a gift shop are available to visitors.

Rick Steves writes European travel guidebooks and hosts travel shows on public television and public radio. Email him at rick@ricksteves.com and follow his blog on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com