The Wall Street bull market may be the longest in history, but there are signs of weakness starting to appear.

After going 3,454 days without a drop of 20 percent or more, there's bound to be cracks in the foundation of the graying bull. And Oliver Jones, a markets economist at Capital Economics, a London-based firm, raised a yellow flag in a report Thursday.

Jones' beef with the bull is that so-called "cyclical" stocks (those that have benefited most from the health of the U.S. economy and have led the stock market advance since the financial crisis and most of 2018) have started to post smaller returns than so-called "defensive" stocks. Tech stocks and shares of companies that sell discretionary goods to consumers have been losing ground since early June to more defensive parts of the market, such as utilities, health care and companies that sell consumer staples such as toilet tissue and dish detergent.

"Defensive sectors have picked up the baton, and we think this could be a sign of trouble ahead," Jones wrote.

One theory as to why less high-octane stocks have started to do better is that they may be less vulnerable to concerns about trade, Jones noted.

What worries him, though, is that the economically sensitive stocks also did worse than more defensive stocks in the run-up to the internet stock crash in 2000 and the financial crisis in 2008. "(That's) not exactly encouraging," Jones wrote.

"The U.S. stock market's strength masks a sign of weakness," he warned.

The weakness in the former hard-charging cyclical stocks is likely to continue, Jones says, as he expects U.S. economic growth to "slow sharply" next year due to the headwind from Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and the fading benefits from tax cuts.

Stocks overall could suffer as a result.

"We forecast that the S&P 500 will fall about 20 percent between now and the end of the year," Jones wrote.

That's a bear market.

