LANSING, Mich. — Rachael Denhollander, the first person to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual assault, has named her fourth child after the Michigan State University Police detective who built the case against the former university doctor.

The girl's name is Elora Renee Joy, Denhollander announced via Twitter on Friday.

Elora, she explained, means to God belongs the victory. The newborn's middle name, Renee, means rebirth and redemption, Denhollander wrote.

It's also in honor of Michigan State University Detective Lt. Andrea Renee Munford "who fought for us and made redeeming so much evil, possible," Denhollander wrote.

Munford, along with then-Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angie Povilaitis, spent more than a year building a case against Nassar

"Just need a few more babies so we can have namesakes for the others who fought for us to :)," her Twitter post concluded. The post came with a photo of her daughter, eyes closed with an identification bracelet wrapped around her wrist.

"I have such happy tears right now," Povilaitis responded on Twitter, saying she had shared the post with Munford, so isn't on the social media site. "What a beautiful & perfect name!"

Munford said in a text message sent Saturday evening that she was "honored and humbled beyond words.

"I have always been and continue to be amazed by the grace Rachael has shown throughout all of this, giving courage and hope to so many who felt silenced," she wrote.

"And could there be a more powerful sign of hope than a beautiful new baby? We’ve come so far since that day in August of 2016 when Rachael and I first met, but there is still so much culture change needed."

MSU Police Det. Lt. Andrea Munford, left, and Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis react to a comment from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina near the end of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Behind them (from left) are Jacob Denhollander, Rachael Denhollander and Kyle Stephens.

Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal

Denhollander, who lives in Kentucky with her husband and children, told the Indianapolis Star in 2016 that she had been abused by Nassar. The Star published an article about the accusations that September.

Hundreds of woman and girls would follow Denhollander with stories of their own abuse at Nassar's hands. Denhollander made the final victim impact statement in Ingham County Circuit Court in January, prior to Nassar being sentenced to 40 to 175 years behind bars.

More than 100 survivors of Nassar's abuse accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs on Wednesday.

Prior to the event, Denhollander wrote on Facebook, "Waiting for our fourth child to arrive (late as is family tradition!) and thinking with gratitude of all the Sister Survivors who will be accepting the Arthur Ashe Courage award tomorrow, and of four women in attendance with them who are also true heroes. Former Assistant Attorney General Angela Povalaitis, Detective Lt. Andrea Munford, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, and our victim advocate, Rebekah Bakker."

Matt Mencarini contributed to this report. Contact RJ Wolcott on Twitter: @wolcottr

