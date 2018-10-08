Lawyers for President Donald Trump took over the radio show of Fox News' Sean Hannity Friday afternoon and talked openly about a wide variety of issues, including the Russia investigation, Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey.

Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow filled in for three hours, even taking calls from listeners. Though it was peculiar for the president's two top attorneys to host the conservative political show, the move obviously appeals to the president's base and both lawyers regularly appear on Hannity's radio and TV programs.

They used most of the time talking about Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Both called for its end and denounced the investigation as "illegitimate," labeling it with the popular taglines of a "witch hunt," "hoax" and "corrupt."

They talked about the mainstream media and its coverage of the president then diverted back to the claims of possible collusion between Trump and the Russians, explaining that collusion wasn't a crime.

Sekulow brought up Mueller's attempts at interviewing President Trump and said he doesn't have any constitutional right to interview him, especially because "there has been unprecedented cooperation."

They detailed why they believe an interview might turn into a perjury trap for the president and why they have been hesitant to comply with Mueller's requests to question the president.

Sekulow said it could happen easily if one person remembers events differently than Trump.

Callers questioned why Hillary Clinton hasn't been charged and whether Trump would investigate Mueller and Comey after the Russia investigation is complete. One caller questioned why Obama hasn't been charged with "abuse of power."

"I would agree with you," Giuliani said on air. "It is crying out for an investigation."

Later, Giuliani laughed as they talked about a report last month by The New York Times that Mueller was examining whether Trump's tweets could be considered obstruction of justice.

Trump has publically vented on Twitter about his frustrations over the Mueller probe and called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end it. He has also posted tweets criticizing Comey before and after firing the former FBI head.

Trump and Hannity's close relationship has been scrutinized over the months. Multiple reports have documented their frequent phone calls about policy decisions, what Hannity should discuss on air and Trump's frustrations over the press and Russia investigation.

The Washington Post reported some White House aides have even started calling Hannity the "unofficial chief of staff."

