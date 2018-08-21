President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: OTKAB

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will spend at least 40 days on the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections, aiming to dedicate more time to candidates than President Barack Obama did in 2010, White House officials said Tuesday.

Trump will attend at least eight rallies by the end of September and 16 fundraisers, hitting as many as 15 states. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the president is considering travel to North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Kentucky and Tennessee in coming weeks.

Trump is set to speak in West Virginia on Tuesday and in Ohio on Friday, marking his third and fourth political rallies this month. He has also recently traveled to Pennsylvania, Florida and Montana.

Republicans in Congress are defending their House and Senate majorities in November in a difficult political environment. Modern midterm elections have often led to a loss of seats for the party in the White House. Democrats lost 63 seats and control of the House of Representatives in 2010.

Trump has frequently headlined fundraisers while on the road, and White House officials said he has raised $227 million this election cycle.

This year Democrats need to flip 23 Republican-held seats to claim the speaker’s gavel.

