WASHINGTON – Already eyeing his 2020 re-election bid, President Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked potential Democratic challenger Sen. Elizabeth Warren for taking a DNA test showing she has at least some Cherokee blood.

"Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed," Trump tweeted. "She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, 'DNA test is useless.' Even they don’t want her. Phony!"

For her part, Warren said Trump should pay off on the $1 million he once pledged if she could prove she had Native American ancestry.

In a Twitter storm of her own on Monday, Warren – who appears to be making presidential campaign plans in early Democratic primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina – attacked Trump's leadership, including his habit of bestowing offensive nicknames like "Pocahontas."

"We all know why @realDonaldTrump makes creepy physical threats about me, right?" the Massachusetts senator said in one post. "He’s scared. He’s trying to do what he always does to women who scare him: call us names, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself. It may soothe his ego – but it won’t work."

The Cherokee Nation did criticize Warren over her DNA test.

"A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship," Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America."

Native Americans have also criticized Trump for constantly referring to Warren as "Pocahontas," calling it offensive to their culture.

