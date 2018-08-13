961735036 A Pol Usa Dc
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump fired back at former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, who claimed she heard tapes where Trump used the "n-word" during the filming of "The Apprentice."

After describing the onetime "Apprentice" star as "wacky" and "vicious, but not smart" in a series of tweets early Monday, Trump claimed that the show's producer, Mark Burnett, called "to say that there are NO TAPES of the 'Apprentice' where I used such a terrible and disgusting word."

The tweets come hours after Manigault Newman revealed more recordings she had made inside the White House. Trump has said he had given her a job in his administration last year after she "begged" him with "tears in her eyes."

In a tweet later Monday, he indicated Manigault Newman "already has a fully signed" nondisclosure agreement.

Manigault Newman left the White House in January and is promoting a book about her experiences with Trump.

"Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will," Trump wrote on Twitter. "She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart." 

Trump said he would "rarely see her" but heard "bad things." 

"Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work," the president wrote. 

Over the weekend, Trump called her a "low life" during a bikers rally with motorcycle-riding supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Manigault Newman, whose tell-all book “Unhinged” is out Tuesday, revealed a second tape Monday in an interview on NBC’s "Today" that features Trump. Trump is heard telling Manigault Newman that "nobody even told me" about her firing, according to NBC.

