A restaurant manager fired an employee, because she is pregnant, according to a text message thread posted by the employee on Facebook.

The Marysville, Washington, restaurant owner Tim Trieb said the manager involved resigned Wednesday because of the incident.

“I’m sorry to inform you but it’s not going to workout with Jersey Mikes,” the manager named as Marcos writes in the now viral thread. “It’s not a good time for us to have someone who is leaving for maternity leave in several months anyways.”

The manager also criticized her for not telling the business she was pregnant during her interview.

Kameisha Denton didn’t immediately return a USA TODAY request for comment.

Washington law doesn’t allow employers to refuse to hire, fire, or demote a woman because of pregnancy or childbirth.

