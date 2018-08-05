New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a press conference on September 23, 2016 in New York City.

"We have never seen anything as despicable as what we've seen right here," then New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman said in February, filing a civil rights lawsuit against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of abusing women for decades.

On Monday, Schneiderman was accused of physically and psychologically abusing four women in a bombshell New Yorker report.

"His hypocrisy is epic," said accuser Michelle Manning Barish.

Schneiderman, who denies the allegations but swiftly resigned hours after the report, had positioned himself as a feminist ally, championing the Me Too movement and saying domestic violence victims are among "the most vulnerable." But the accusations against him suggest he imposed a morality he felt entitled to disregard.

Psychologists call this the "power paradox."

"The powerful are more likely to engage in immoral behavior and make ethical lapses," said Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology at University of California, Berkeley, and author of the Power Paradox: How We Gain and Lose Influence. "They're more likely to explain away their own moral infelicities, transgressions and blame others for the very same act, and that's why it's called moral hypocrisy. We do this thing, we condemn other people for doing it but we forgive ourselves."

The New Yorker report quotes women who say the former attorney general slapped, choked and repeatedly degraded them.

"Schneiderman's characterization of himself as one of the leading supportive male voices in the #MeToo movement, when he himself is an abuser of women, is rank hypocrisy," Ruth Glenn, president of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence said in a statement. "He engaged in the same behaviors he decried in others. Despite authoring and shepherding a bill criminalizing strangulation to passage in New York State while serving as a New York State Senator, he strangled his victims."

.@JaneMayerNYer: [The women] were beginning to feel uncomfortable and angry as Eric Schneiderman took more of a prominent role in the #MeToo movement...they found the hypocrisy unsustainable. #AMR — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 8, 2018

Hypocrisy and power

"[Power] tends to be accompanied by these feelings of euphoria and omnipotence and grandiosity," Keltner said. After engaging in unethical behavior, the powerful, like Schneiderman, try and justify that immorality "with moral performances."

Schneiderman now joins a long line of men who have cultivated public images as moral crusaders that contrast starkly with behavior in their personal lives:

Former New York attorney general Elliot Spitzer was a crime-fighting politician who prosecuted two alleged prostitution rings while in office, but resigned after he was caught arranging a liaison with a high-end prostitute.

Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tim Murphy was avowedly anti-abortion, but resigned in October after he reportedly urged a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair and believed was pregnant to get an abortion.

Former Sen. Al Franken was a champion of women's rights during his time in the Senate, but resigned in December after more than a half dozen women came forward with allegations that he touched them improperly, including groping and forcible kissing, or made unwanted sexual advances.

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert voted to impeach former president Bill Clinton because of his "conscience." It was later revealed he had sexually abused young men while he was a high school teacher and wrestling coach.

Congressman Mark Foley voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, which banned recognition of same-sex marriages, but resigned in 2006 after it was reported he was sexting with underage male pages.

"Not only are they rationalizing and blind to their moral hypocrisy but ... they're not thinking about how their actions effect others, how they may be judged by others," Keltner said.

Hypocrisy and the public

The powerful are not the only hypocrites. When it comes to holding perpetrators accountable, morality experts say the public is inconsistent. "Tribe mentality" can blind people to behaviors they would otherwise abhor.

Some conservatives who condemned Schneiderman have also defended President Trump, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women, and likewise defended his former White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned over accusations of domestic violence.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, for example, tweeted "Gotcha" regarding the Schneiderman story, but has said of Trump's accusers that they've "had their day" on TV networks and diverted questions about Roy Moore's sexual assault allegations to talk about the tax bill.

Similarly, many Democrats defended Bill Clinton when sexual misconduct allegations arose in the '90s, and some still do today.

"We're flexibly morally, usually only on the side we put ourselves on," said Monika McDermott, a professor of political science at Fordham University.

A 2017 Gallup analysis found the widening partisan gap between Republicans and Democrats is one of the most significant trends to emerge in the U.S. in the past two decades.

"The energy of polarization is driven by the sense that 'We're more moral than those guys,'" Keltner said. "I think very simply we have this robust tendency and it's at the very heart of tribalism ... to think that everything my group does is moral and everything those guys do is immoral or problematic. ... It's the foundation of group structure."

Some cultures have gone to great lengths, he said, to hide the moral transgressions of their own people.

"You think about the new [lynching memorial] down in the South — it's bringing to awareness how prevalent it was, how many people participated in that," he said of the recently opened National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala.

Tribalism may be central to human existence, but in Keltner's view, it can also get in the way of addressing moral hypocrisy.

"I don't feel we make progress until the perpetrators and the people like the perpetrators — and this is all largely going to be men — recognize, honor and admit to it and ... build new forms of social relationships that are better."

