After 10 potentially explosive devices were mailed to top Democrats, authorities are searching post offices and warning the public that more packages could still be at large.

"This has to be taken with the most seriousness," New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters at a news conference when asked to address claims that the mailings were part of a hoax. "We are treating them as suspected explosive devices."

Thursday night, officials were searching a mail distribution center in Florida for possible clues on where the packages originated. A scare at Time Warner Center in New York also caused more panic, after reports of unattended packages.

Here's what we know now.

What's the Opa Locka, Florida, connection?

A postal distribution center in Opa Locka, Florida, is being closely monitored because several of the suspicious packages might have passed through it, according to a law enforcement official who is not authorized to comment publicly. Miami-Dade police bomb-squad and K-9 officers were called out to the center Thursday evening as federal authorities continued their investigation at the facility.

More: Authorities eye Florida in hunt for source of suspicious packages, as security officials worry danger 'not over'

What about Thursday's Time Warner evacuation?

On Thursday night, Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan, where CNN's New York office is located, was partially evacuated when the New York Police Department responded to reports of a pair of unattended packages.

The packages were cleared and no threat was found. Earlier this week, a potentially explosive device was sent to the building addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan and the CNN offices were evacuated.

More: How to identify a suspicious package, and what to do with it

How many packages were intercepted?

At least 10 possible bombs were sent to various locations and intercepted since Monday. U.S. Postal Service officials told reporters Thursday afternoon that investigators looking for other packages have found nothing in the last 8 hours.

Where were packages sent?

Hillary Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York

Former President Barack Obama, intercepted in Washington

Former CIA Director John Brennan, sent to CNN’s offices in New York City

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

Florida's Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (a package discovered at her office was addressed to former US Attorney General Eric Holder)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his Manhattan office

Billionaire George Soros, in the mailbox at his Bedford, New York, home

Former Vice President Joe Biden, two packages were intercepted in Delaware

Robert De Niro's New York restaurant

Will there be more?

Authorities warned the public on Thursday to be on the lookout for more suspicious packages that could still be in the mail system.

O'Neill told reporters there are no current or credible threats that law enforcement is aware of. And he expressed confidence that the culprit would be caught.

Two law enforcement officials said Thursday that investigators have been increasingly focused on the mail streams in and out of Florida, largely since the device addressed to Holder was recovered when it was re-routed back to the return address of Wasserman Schultz. The two officials who are not authorized to comment publicly said authorities had not identified a suspect.

More: White House denies that Trump's rhetoric to blame for suspicious packages, 'anger' in society

Bart Jansen, Kevin Johnson and Ryan Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com