A Memphis man is accused of going out on a date with a woman, then stealing her car and using it to go out on a date to a drive-in movie with another woman.

Kelton Griffin, 21, is accused of playing the dual roles of Romeo and auto thief.

According to an arrest affidavit, he picked up his date at her house on Saturday afternoon, and she asked him to drive her 2006 Volvo S60 because she didn't know where he wanted to take her.

They stopped at a gas station, where the man asked the woman to go inside and buy him some cigars. While she was inside, he reportedly drove off.

"During the course of the evening, (the victim) made several attempts to make contact with Griffin, who would not answer her calls and deleted her from his social media sites," the affidavit said. "She also alerted her family members to the fact her car had been taken."

Later, she received a text from a woman described in the affidavit as her godsister. This woman said Griffin had asked her on a date and planned to pick her up at her grandmother's house. The victim tried to intercept Griffin at the other woman's house, but he managed to evade her, according to the affidavit.

At around 10 p.m., the other woman sent the victim a text "that stated Griffin had taken her to the Summer drive-in movie theater and they were currently watching a show while sitting in her vehicle."

The police showed up and found Griffin sitting in the driver's seat of the Volvo at the drive-in.

He now faces a felony count of auto theft. His next court date is Friday, according to online records.

