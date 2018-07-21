A plane crashed at the Burnet Municipal Airport Saturday morning but all passengers were able to escape the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the plane veered off the edge of the runway and caught fire.

The Douglas DC-3 was carrying at least 13 people when it crashed attempting to takeoff around 9:15 a.m.. It was heading to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

One person was airlifted to the hospital with significant burn injuries. Seven people were ground transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a social media post from the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com