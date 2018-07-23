Democrats and Republicans are growing more divided over their opinions of the FBI and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a new poll out Tuesday.

A new poll from the Pew Research Center aiming to track what people think about federal agencies found those splits are relatively new and only getting worse.

From 2010 to about 2015, Americans' opinions of the FBI, regardless of party, were positive and nearly identical. But then, a shift started: Republicans began to disapprove of the bureau while it became more favorable among Democrats.

Today, nearly half of Republicans – 49 percent – view the FBI favorably, compared with 77 percent of Democrats.

The divide could be the result of a couple key issues: the federal investigations into Hillary Clinton's emails and Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Similarly, the survey also found a jarring polarization among party lines when it comes to ICE: 72 percent of Republicans are happy with the agency, while an identical number of Democrats view the agency negatively. One issue potentially related to the split: The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that resulted in the separation of migrant children from their families while trying to cross the border.

Since Trump came into office, Americans' views also have shifted about the Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

For Democrats, views of both of the agencies, which are now run by conservatives, have shifted more negative – hitting nearly to their lowest approval ratings in the past eight years, the survey says. Currently, 57 percent approve of DOJ, down from 74 percent the former year, and 53 percent approve of the EPA, down from 77 percent before Trump took office.

Republicans, however, have significantly increased their approval of both agencies. The survey shows 60 percent approve of the job DOJ is doing, up from 49 percent in 2010, and 56 percent approve of the EPA, up from 49 in 2010.

Republicans and Democrats even differed on the IRS and Census Bureau. About 65 percent of liberals and 49 percent of conservatives favored the IRS, while 74 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of Republicans view the Census Bureau favorably.

Still, the survey showed that people weren't divided on everything.

Everyone seems to like the National Parks Service. Per the poll, 85 percent of Democrats and 84 percent of Republicans approve of the agency.

There is also agreement on the CIA and the Department of Health and Human Services, where about six-in-ten in both parties viewed the agencies favorably.

The survey was based on telephone interviews with more than 1,000 people from July 11 to July 15. The margin of error was plus or minus five percent.

