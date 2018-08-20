ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A federal court jury began a third day of deliberations Monday in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, as the judge overseeing the case said that the names of the panel members would remain under seal.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III told prosecutors and defense attorneys that the jurors identities would be among a few pieces of information that would not be disclosed when the trial concludes.

Last week, Ellis voiced concerns for the panel's safety after indicating that he had been the target of threats. He did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but the judge acknowledged that he was being protected by U.S. Marshals.

Ellis reaffirmed Monday that he would be releasing transcripts of bench conferences involving prosecutors and defense attorneys at the conclusion of the case, with the exception of the jurors' names and a conference that touched on the Russia special counsel Robert Mueller's continuing investigation into election interference.

The judge asked the government and Manafort's attorneys Monday to begin reviewing the conference transcripts so that he could prepare them for release following the verdict.

Though the charges against Manafort are not related to Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the trial is an important initial test for Mueller.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the Mueller probe. On Friday, he praised Manafort and said that what Mueller's team was doing to his former campaign chairman was "very sad."

During the trial, prosecutors sought to cast Manafort as a serial “liar” in a years-long scheme to hide millions of dollars in 31 foreign bank accounts and obtain millions more in a series of fraudulent bank loans. They offered documents and witnesses who testified that Manafort lied about his income and debt while seeking bank loans and directed his associates to doctor documents.

Manafort’s attorneys have accused prosecutors of engaging in “selective” prosecution. They have attacked the credibility of Manafort’s former business partner, Rick Gates, who testified against his former colleague.

Manafort faces 18 criminal counts of bank fraud and tax evasion. If found guilty on all counts, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

