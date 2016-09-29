Photo tour: The hottest new cruise ships on order
Royal Caribbean's next ship, Symphony of the Seas, will be slightly bigger than sister vessel Harmony of the Seas, shown here. Harmony currently is the biggest cruise ship at sea.
A photo taken in April 2017 shows the bridge area of Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas being lowered into place during the vessel's construction. Symphony will be the world's largest cruise ship when it debuts in April 2018.
A photo taken in July 2017 shows the Boardwalk area of Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas under construction at the STX France shipyard. Symphony of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2018.
Cruise giant Carnival's next ship, Carnival Horizon, will be a sister to the 2016-built Carnival Vista (shown here).
Carnival Horizon
Like Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon will measure 133,500 tons and carry nearly 4,000 passengers, based on double occupancy.
The hub of Carnival Horizon's interior public areas will be an atrium like the one shown here on Carnival Vista.
A Dr. Seuss-themed water park is in the works for Carnival Cruise Line's next ship, Carnival Horizon.
Norwegian Cruise Line's 4,000-passenger Norwegian Bliss will feature hull art designed by marine life artist Wyland.
Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Bliss will feature a stylish deck-top observation lounge with panoramic views of the ocean.
An artist's drawing of a Haven Deluxe Owner's Suite planned for Norwegian Cruise Line's next ship, Norwegian Bliss.
Norwegian Bliss will be among the growing number of cruise vessels with cabins for solo travelers.
Holland America has a new ship on order for 2018 to be called Nieuw Amsterdam. Carrying 2,650 passengers at double occupancy, it'll be a sister to the one-year-old Koningsdam (shown here).
Like the 2016-built Koningsdam, Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam will have a stylish Queen's Lounge.
Holland America's 2,650-passenger Nieuw Amsterdam will have a main Lido pool deck that is similar to the one found on the 2016-built Koningsdam.
Cabins on the Nieuw Amsterdam will feature a clean, contemporary look.
An artist's drawing of the MSC Seaside, which is scheduled to debut in 2017 and sail year-round from Miami.
MSC Seaside
The rear of MSC Cruises' coming MSC Seaside, as seen in an artist's drawing released on March 17, 2015.
An open-air promenade will be a significant feature of the new MSC Seaside.
An artist's drawing of the water park area on MSC Seaside.
The sports area on MSC Seaside.
MSC Seaside
Viking Ocean Cruises' fourth ship, Viking Sun, touches water for the first time on Dec. 15, 2016 during a 'float out' ceremony.
Viking Sun will be a sister to the recently unveiled Viking Sea and Viking Star, shown here in Santorini, Greece. With a capacity for 930 passengers, the ships are modest in size as compared to many of the megaships being built today by mainstream cruise lines.
Like Viking Sky, shown here in Tromso, Norway, Viking Sun will be an upscale ship designed for destination-intensive voyages around the globe.
All-inclusive river cruise line Scenic is heading to sea with the all-suite Scenic Eclipse. The ship will feature helicopters and a submarine.
An artist's drawing of one of four new ships planned for small-ship line Ponant.
Ponant's new vessels will be hardened for travel to the polar regions and carry motorized Zodiac rafts for exploring.
An artist's drawing of an as-yet-unnamed vessel under construction for sailing line Star Clippers. It'll be the biggest square rigger in the world when it debuts in 2017.
Celebrity Cruises will launch a new series of vessels in 2018 with the debut of Celebrity Edge, a 117,000-ton ship that will hold 2,900 people at double occupancy.
Celebrity Edge will feature a three-deck-high, terraced lounge at its back called Eden that will be a place to relax as well as a dining and entertainment venue.
Edge
The first pieces of Celebrity Cruises' next ship, Celebrity Edge, were on display in June 2017 during a keel laying ceremony at the STX France shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas under construction at the STX France shipyard in July 2017.
A photo taken in April 2017 shows Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas under construction. Symphony will be the world's largest cruise ship when it debuts in April 2018.
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas in a dry dock at the STX France shipyard in June 2017. Soon after this photo was taken the dry dock was flooded, floating the vessel for the first time.
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas in a dry dock at the Saint-Nazaire, France in June 2017. Soon after this picture was taken, the dry dock was flooded, and Symphony touched water for the first time.
A photo taken in May 2017 shows Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas under construction. Symphony will be the world's largest cruise ship when it debuts in April 2018.
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas in a dry dock at the STX France shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas under construction at the STX France shipyard in June 2017.
What's next from the world's largest cruise lines? Below is our annual list of ocean-going ships on order for major brands such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival, updated to include new vessels recently ordered by Princess Cruises and Viking Cruises.

As in the past, we only include ships from lines that market to North Americans, leaving out such operators as Germany-based Aida Cruises, which caters to the German-speaking market. We also have left off river cruise ships on order.

For this year, the big story in cruise-ship building has been the development of the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Also notable is the recent arrival of a giant new Norwegian Cruise Line ship that's now sailing to Alaska.

Among the most complex traveling machines built by man, ocean-going cruise ships take years to construct, so any new orders placed in the coming months likely won't be filled until 2021 at the earliest. We'll continue to update this page as new orders are announced.

2018

Le Champlain (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: Oct. 25  
Notable: Second of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line
See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships 

Celebrity Edge (Celebrity Cruises)
Passengers: 2,900
Maiden voyage: Nov. 21  
Notable: First in a new class of ship for Celebrity
See also: Celebrity orders two new ships 

National Geographic Venture (Lindblad Expeditions)
Passengers: 100
Maiden voyage: Dec. 2 
Notable: Second of two new ships for the adventure line

Nieuw Statendam (Holland America)
Passengers: 2,650
Maiden voyage: Dec. 5 
Notable: Sister ship to Koningsdam
See also: New Holland America coming in 2018

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions)
Passengers: 176
Maiden voyage: Dec. 16
Notable: New ship for the pioneering expedition cruise company

2019

Scenic Eclipse (Scenic Cruises)
Passengers: 228
Maiden voyage: late January (delayed from August 2018)
Notable: First ocean-going ship for river line Scenic

Viking Jupiter (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: Feb. 23 
Notable: Sixth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking to have six ocean ships by 2020 

Bellissima (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 4,500
Maiden voyage: March 24
Notable: Second in the new Meraviglia class of ship at MSC

Le Bougainville (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: April 15 
Notable: Third of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line
See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships 

Spectrum of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 4,180
Maiden voyage: April 19 
Notable: First in new Quantum Ultra class; will sail in Asia
See also: Construction begins on Spectrum of the Seas 

Roald Amundsen (Hurtigruten) 
Passengers: 530 
Maiden voyage: May 17 (delayed from 2018) 
Notable: First of a new class of expedition ship at the line  

Hondius (Oceanwide Expeditions)
Passengers: 196
Maiden voyage: May 
Notable: Billed as the strongest polar expedition ship ever built

Le Dumont d'Urville  (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: Aug. 7 
Notable: Fourth of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line
See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships 

HANSEATIC inspiration (Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Passengers: 230 
Maiden voyage: Autumn 
Notable: A new bilingual (English/German) expedition ship for the Germany-based luxury line that will be marketed in North America. Hapag-Lloyd also has ordered two more sister vessels to HANSEATIC inspiration to debut in spring 2019 and second quarter 2021 that are German-language only. 

Costa Smeralda (Costa Cruises)
Passengers: 5,200
Maiden voyage: Oct. 20 
Notable: First in a new series of larger Costa ships

Sky Princess (Princess Cruises)
Passengers: 3,560
Maiden voyage: Oct. 20 
Notable: Fourth in line's new Royal series
See also: Another giant new ship on the way for Princess Cruises 

Norwegian Encore (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,998
Maiden voyage: Nov. 2 
Notable: Fourth in the line's new Breakaway Plus series
See also: Norwegian orders two more ships 

MSC Grandiosa (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 4,888
Maiden voyage: Nov. 16 
Notable: First of new Meraviglia Plus class of ship at MSC
See also: MSC Cruises to expand with new, larger ships 

Carnival Panorama (Carnival Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,954
Maiden voyage: November
Notable: Third ship in Carnival's Vista Class 
See also: Construction begins on another new Carnival ship

Flying Clipper (Star Clippers)
Passengers: 300
Maiden voyage: 2019 (delayed from 2017) 
Notable: World's largest square rigger
See also: Star Clippers to build world's largest square rigger 

2020

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection) 
Passengers: 298
Maiden voyage: Feb. 5
Notable: First cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton
See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business 

Seven Seas Splendor (Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Passengers: 750
Maiden voyage: Feb. 7  
Notable: A sister to the Seven Seas Explorer
See also: Another swanky new Regent ship on the way 

National Geographic Endurance (Lindblad Expeditions) 
Passengers: 126
Maiden voyage: First quarter
Notable: First of two new polar vessels for the expedition cruise company 

Le Bellot (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: first quarter 
Notable: Fifth in a new series of expedition-style ships for the upscale line

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)
Passengers: 2,860
Maiden voyage: Early 2020
Notable: First ship for new line from billionaire Richard Branson
See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020 

Celebrity Beyond (Celebrity Cruises)
Passengers: 2,900
Maiden voyage: Spring 2020
Notable: Second in a new class of ship for Celebrity
See also: Celebrity orders two new ships

Silver Moon (Silversea Cruises)
Passengers: 596 
Maiden voyage: April 
Notable: Sister ship to Silver Muse 

Unnamed (Scenic Cruises)
Passengers: 228
Maiden voyage: May 
Notable: Sister to Scenic Eclipse

Le Surville (Ponant)
Passengers: 184
Maiden voyage: Second quarter 
Notable: Sixth in a new series of expedition-style ships for the upscale line 

Unnamed (Costa Cruises)
Passengers: 5,200
Maiden voyage: Spring
Notable: Second in new series of larger Costa ships

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 4,180
Maiden voyage: Fall
Notable: Fifth in new Quantum class series
See also: Another megaship on the way for Royal Caribbean 

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 4,888
Maiden voyage: December
Notable: Second of new Meraviglia Plus class of ship at MSC
See also: MSC Cruises to expand with new, larger ships 

Unnamed (Princess Cruises)
Passengers: 3,560
Maiden voyage: 2020
Notable: Fifth in line's new Royal series
See also: Another giant new ship on the way for Princess Cruises

Unnamed (Carnival Cruise Line)
Passengers: 5,200
Maiden voyage: 2020
Notable: Biggest Carnival ship ever
See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Carnival

Crystal Endeavor (Crystal Cruises)
Passengers: 200
Maiden voyage: 2020
Notable: First of a new class of expedition-style ships for the luxury line
See also: Crystal changes up expedition plans, again

Fridtjof Nansen (Hurtigruten) 
Passengers: 530 
Maiden voyage: 2020
Notable: Second of a new class of expedition ship at the line  

2021

Unnamed (Viking Cruises) 
Passengers: Not disclosed
Maiden voyage: second quarter
Notable: First of a new class of ship that could be for expedition cruising
See also: Is Viking about to get into expedition cruising, too?  

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection) 
Passengers: 298
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Second cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton
See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business 

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 5,400
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Fifth in the Oasis class series
See also: Royal Caribbean plans another giant cruise ship

Icebreaker (Ponant)
Passengers: 270 
Maiden voyage: 2021 
Notable: A new class of ice-breaking vessel designed to operate in polar regions 

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)
Passengers: 2,860
Maiden voyage: Early 2021
Notable: Second ship for new line Virgin Cruises
See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020 

Unnamed (Celebrity Cruises)
Passengers: 2,900
Maiden voyage: Fall 2021
Notable: Third vessel in Celebrity's new Edge class

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Seventh ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)
Passengers: 2,500
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: First of a new class of ship for Disney
See also: Disney to expand with two more ships 

Unnamed (Holland America)
Passengers: 2,650
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Third in the line's Pinnacle Class series
See also: More new ships on the way for Princess, Holland America  

Silver Dawn (Silversea Cruises)
Passengers: 596 
Maiden voyage: Fourth quarter 
Notable: Third ship in Silversea's new Muse Class 

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 5,646 total capacity 
Maiden voyage: 2021 
Notable: First in a new Seaside EVO class that is a larger version of MSC's Seaside Class
See also: Fast-growing MSC orders two giant new ships 

Unnamed (Lindblad Expeditions) 
Passengers: 126
Maiden voyage: 2021
Notable: Second of two new polar vessels for the expedition cruise company

2022

Unnamed (Viking Cruises) 
Passengers: Not disclosed
Maiden voyage: second quarter
Notable: Second of a new class of ship that could be for expedition cruising
See also: Is Viking about to get into expedition cruising, too?  

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection) 
Passengers: 298
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Third cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton
See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business 

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)
Passengers: 2,860
Maiden voyage: Early 2022
Notable: Third ship for new line Virgin Cruises
See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020 

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 5,000
Maiden voyage: second quarter 
Notable: First in Royal Caribbean's new Icon class
See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Royal Caribbean 

Unnamed (Celebrity Cruises)
Passengers: 2,900
Maiden voyage: Fall 2022
Notable: Fourth in Celebrity's new Edge class

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)
Passengers: 2,500
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Second of a new class of ship for Disney
See also: Disney unveils plans for another ship  

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 5,400
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: First of new World class of ship at MSC
See also: European line plans giant new cruise ships  

Unnamed (Carnival Cruise Line)
Passengers: 5,200
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Second in a new class of larger Carnival ships
See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Carnival

Unnamed (Princess Cruises)
Passengers: 3,660
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Six in line's new Royal series
See also: More new ships on the way for Princess, Holland America 

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Eighth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: Ninth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,300
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: First in a new series of smaller ships for the line
See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022 

Unnamed (Cunard Line)
Passengers: 3,000
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: First new Cunard ship since 2010
See also: Queen Mary 2 to get a sister as Cunard announces expansion  

Unnamed (Crystal Cruises)
Passengers: 800
Maiden voyage: 2022
Notable: First in a new class of Crystal ship
See also: Crystal changes up expansion plans, again 

2023 

Unnamed (Princess Cruises)
Passengers: 4,300
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: First in a new class of bigger ships for Princess
See also: Princess joins lines ordering giant new ships 

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)
Passengers: 2,500
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: Third of a new class of ship for Disney
See also: Disney to expand with two more ships 

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,300
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: Second in a new series of smaller ships for the line
See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022 

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 5,646 total capacity 
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: Second in a new Seaside EVO class that is a larger version of MSC's Seaside Class
See also: Fast-growing MSC orders two giant new ships 

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2023
Notable: Tenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

2024

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)
Passengers: 5,400
Maiden voyage: 2024
Notable: Second of new World class of ship at MSC
See also: European line plans giant new cruise ships 

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)
Passengers: 5,000
Maiden voyage: second quarter 
Notable: Second in Royal Caribbean's new Icon class
See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Royal Caribbean 

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,300
Maiden voyage: 2024
Notable: Third in a new series of smaller ships for the line
See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022 

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2024
Notable: Eleventh ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships 

2025

Unnamed (Princess Cruises)
Passengers: 4,300
Maiden voyage: 2025
Notable: Second in a new class of bigger ships for Princess
See also: Princess joins lines ordering giant new ships

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Passengers: 3,300
Maiden voyage: 2025
Notable: Fourth in a new series of smaller ships for the line
See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022 

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2025
Notable: Twelfth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships 

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2025
Notable: Thirteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships 

2026 

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2026
Notable: Fourteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships 

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2026
Notable: Fifteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships 

2027

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)
Passengers: 930
Maiden voyage: 2027
Notable: Sixteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking
See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships 

Major lines with no ships on order: Azamara Club Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Windstar Cruises.

