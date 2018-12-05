Oprah Winfrey speaks at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism Commencement ceremony on May 11, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Leon Bennett, Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is urging 2018 graduates to "be the truth" and "exemplify honesty."

The media mogul passed on these words of wisdom and more during an impassioned commencement speech for the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism Friday, which took aim at fake news.

"Everything around us, including and in particular the Internet and social media, is now being used to erode trust in our institutions, enter fear in our elections and wreak havoc on our infrastructure," she said. "It enables misinformation to run rampant, attention spans to run short and false stories from phony sites to run circles around major news outlets."

The good news, Winfrey said, is that upcoming leaders, like the graduates in the audience, have the power to change things.

"You will become the new editorial gate-keepers, an ambitious army of truth-seekers who will arm yourselves with the intelligence, with the insights and the facts necessary to strike down deceit," she said. "You can answer false narratives with real information and you can set the record straight."

More: Mindy Kaling confirms Oprah gives the most epic baby gifts, ever

More: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington head to Hulu for 'Little Fires Everywhere'

She continued, "Use what you've learned to challenge the left, challenge the right and the center. When you see something, you say something. And you say it with the facts and the reporting to back it up."

She also urged the graduates to "see through" and "transcend" hysteria.

"That's how you overcome the sniping at one another, the trolling, the mean-spirited partisanship on both sides of the aisle, the divisiveness, the injustices, the out-and-out hatred," she said. "Use it. Use this moment to encourage you."

Watch the full video in the clip above.

Oprah Winfrey through the years Who knew back in 1986 the world was witnessing the beginning of the 'Oprah Effect?' Oprah Winfrey, who could read and write before age three, was tapped to read the news on WVOL radio station by her senior year in high school in Tennessee. Here she hosts 'The Oprah Winfrey Show in its first season, 1986. 01 / 62 Who knew back in 1986 the world was witnessing the beginning of the 'Oprah Effect?' Oprah Winfrey, who could read and write before age three, was tapped to read the news on WVOL radio station by her senior year in high school in Tennessee. Here she hosts 'The Oprah Winfrey Show in its first season, 1986. 01 / 62

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com