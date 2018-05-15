On the roller coaster that is both life and also the Trump administration, Tuesday threw us for a loop. We just need to know: Should we book those tickets to Singapore, or nah?

Is that a no then?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shake hands at the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang on May 9, 2018.

North Korea's Official Korean Central News Agency via AFP/Getty Images

Remember the last couple weeks, when President Trump was announcing the details of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and some politicians were calling for Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize?

Well, we're not saying it was all for naught. However, we are saying it could have been.

North Korea has threatened to cancel the upcoming nuclear summit and, according to North Korea's Central News Agency, the country has already pulled the plug on its high-level talks with South Korea.

The reason: U.S.-South Korean military exercises that North Korea views as rehearsals for invasions.

U.S. officials were caught off guard and said they had received no formal notification from either the North or South Korean governments.

"We will continue to go ahead and plan the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

A Trump nominee is poised to move forward

Gina Haspel at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on May 9, 2018.

Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Amid the questions surrounding her past, the Senate Intelligence Committee is likely to advance Gina Haspel's nomination to be the next CIA director on Wednesday.

Haspel is expected to get 10 "yes" votes, winning over all eight Republicans and two Democrats from the committee. The vote will take place in closed session and then be announced publicly.

It comes just a week after Haspel, a longtime CIA employee, promised she wouldn't try to revive banned torture techniques if she was confirmed. Post 9/11, Haspel oversaw a secret "black site" in Thailand where prisoners were tortured. While two Republicans have declared they wouldn't vote for her, four Democrats have announced their support.

Elsewhere in politics

