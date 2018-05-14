It's another May Monday, OP fam. It's been a somber day, so we're keeping this short. Read the latest, get your friends to subscribe and let's go.

A deadly day in Jerusalem

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (C-L) claps as White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump unveils an inauguration plaque during the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. The United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent.

The U.S. embassy opened in Jerusalem on Monday, and the day was marked by violence. More than 50 Palestinians died in mass protests along the border with Gaza.

President Trump announced the controversial move back in December, and he didn't back down from his position on the day the United States officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Big day for Israel. Congratulations!" he tweeted.

White House spokesman Raj Shah reiterated the president's tweet and blamed Gaza's Hamas for the deaths, saying the group was "cynically provoking" the Israeli response.

The violence didn't diminish the celebration that happened for the embassy's opening, which was attended by Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, among others.

"Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital," Trump said in a taped message played at the dedication ceremony. "For many years, we failed to acknowledge the obvious."

Melania Trump and Harry Reid both undergo surgery

First lady Melania Trump reads a book to children at the annual Easter Egg Roll. Credit: Olivier Doulier, SIPA Pool/EPA | SIPA POOL

First lady Melania Trump had surgery for a benign kidney condition on Monday, the White House said in a statement. While the procedure was successful, Trump will spend the rest of the week in the hospital in recovery.

"The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement.

President Trump spent the day at the White House and visited his wife in the evening.

Meanwhile, former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid had surgery for pancreatic cancer. His family said in a statement that the Nevada Democrat had a tumor removed and will undergo chemotherapy.

Among his well-wishers: Arizona Republican John McCain, who is battling brain cancer.

"From one cantankerous senator to another, sending my prayers & best wishes to @SenatorReid as he recovers from a successful surgery," he said.

