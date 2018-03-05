3. Fort Collins, CO Employment change: 9,330 (+5.0%) Jan. 2017 employment: 185,803 Oct. 2017 employment: 195,133 Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.4% (lowest 10%) Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+10.9% employment chg.)

Personal finance website GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the best place in each U.S. state for retired workers to live. According to the website, the average Social Security benefit for retirees in 2017 was $1,369 a month, which adds up to $16,428 in annual benefits for single people and $32,856 for couples. That's around $25,000 less than the median U.S. household income.

"Living on a fixed income basically means you're solely or almost entirely dependent on funds like Social Security, pensions and inheritance — with little to no flexibility in the amount you're paid each month," reports GoBankingRates' Gabrielle Olya. Unstable costs, including a volatile housing market, can be especially challenging to deal with on a fixed income, she added.

If you rely mostly — or only — on a fixed income, here are the best cities, towns and rural spots across the country for you:

Alabama: Decatur

Alaska: Palmer

Arizona: Sierra Vista

Arkansas: Little Rock

California: Hanford

Colorado: Fort Collins

Connecticut: New Haven

Delaware: Felton

Florida: Bradenton

Georgia: Columbus

Hawaii: Hilo

Idaho: Twin Falls

Illinois: Champaign-Urbana

Indiana: Angola

Iowa: Des Moines

Kansas: Topeka

Kentucky: Danville

Louisiana: Lafayette

Maine: Augusta

Maryland: Hagerstown

Massachusetts: Worcester

Michigan: Midland

Minnesota: Mankato

Mississippi: Tupelo

Missouri: Springfield

Montana: Great Falls

Nebraska: North Platte

Nevada: Elko

New Hampshire: Berlin

New Jersey: Absecon

New Mexico: Albuquerque

New York: Corning

North Carolina: Fayettesville

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Port Clinton

Oklahoma: Elk City

Oregon: La Grande

Pennsylvania: Williamsport

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Columbia

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Morristown

Texas: College Station

Vermont: Rutland

Virginia: Lynchburg

Washington: Wenatchee

West Virginia: Parkersburg

Wisconsin: Watertown

Wyoming: Riverton

