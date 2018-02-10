Jeremy Gray, 36, is pursuing a certification in welding at Central Louisiana Technical Community College.

Jeremy Gray

LAFAYETTE, La. — American universities are becoming less traditional — or at least their students are.

People over 25 or those with children are enrolling in college classes — so many that nearly 74 percent of American undergraduate students are "nontraditional." They're compelled by a recession that especially hurt less-educated employees, along with the worry that advancing technology could leave them without a job.

Nontraditional students now outnumber those who start as 18-year-old freshmen supported by their parents, according to data from RTI International, a North Carolina think tank.

Take Louisiana, for example. Students older than 25 make up 28 percent of the University of Louisiana system's 90,000-plus students.

The average age of Louisiana community college students is 28. In the University of Louisiana system, the average age is 23.

Kendrick Volter, 38, is pursuing a degree in construction management at Baton Rouge Community College. He is pictured with his wife, Shakira.

Kendrick Volter

Kendrick Volter, 38, was in jail before he graduated high school. He got his GED and first taste of community college while behind bars for an armed robbery he committed at 17. Released two years ago, he's pursuing a degree in construction management at Baton Rouge Community College to increase his earning power. He's balancing school with a full-time job and a wife.

How to: Pay for a college degree when you have bills, kids and a mortgage

Trish Wise, 32, waited until her last child started preschool before she went back to college in Natchitoches. She has been a cosmetologist the past 12 years but considered nursing after a stay in the hospital.

Trish Wise, 32, is pursuing an associate's degree in nursing at Northwestern State University. She is pictured on the beach with husband Justin and their children Victoria, Sydnie and Jayce.

Trish Wise

Jeremy Gray, 36, served six years in the Navy after he graduated high school in Shreveport. Now he's studying welding at Central Louisiana Technical Community College and is a student representative on the system's board of directors.

Julie Chambers of Crowley hit 50 before school really clicked for her. She'd struggled with college at a young age and decided to go to work instead. But she wasn't satisfied. After multiple attempts over several years, she finally finished her bachelor's online through the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this summer. Now she's going for a master's in counseling at 51.

How we got here

Universities in the U.S. saw a boost in enrollment following the Great Recession.

Nearly four out of five jobs lost in the recession were held by those with no formal education beyond high school, according to a report from Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce.

And the rise of automation and artificial intelligence is expected to continue to change or replace jobs that require less formal education. About 47 percent of U.S. workers are at risk of being replaced by computers, predict Carl Benedikt Frey and Michael A. Osborne, two professors at Oxford University.

"The future of work demands a higher-educated workforce," said Jim Henderson, CEO of the University of Louisiana system.

So adults are heading to back to college or enrolling for the first time, perhaps years after high school or completing a GED, to prepare for a different future.

For the four Louisiana students, new degrees and certifications should translate into higher paychecks and different lifestyles for their families.

Gray and Volter would make more money in management positions with certifications, which is what pushed Gray into school in the first place. He had been frustrated making less money than certified welders with less experience than he had.

Wise might be a school nurse and Chambers a licensed counselor in a few years.

Julie Chambers, 51, holds her diploma for a bachelor's in counseling from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Now she is pursuing a master's.

Courtesy of Julie Chambers

After finishing school, Chambers wants to open a private practice in Lafayette, and she hopes her college story inspires others to believe in themselves.

"What I really want to do is show people, 'That's inside you,' " she said. "There's nothing special about me."

Both Gray and Wise hope their children take note of their hard work. Gray had a 4.0 GPA his first semester of college, which was a first for him.

Jeremy Gray, 36, is pursuing a certification in welding at Central Louisiana Technical Community College. He and his wife have five children together.

Jeremy Gray

That shows his kids, "I got A's; you can get A's."

He wants them to overachieve now rather than later, like him. But better late than never.

Follow Leigh Guidry on Twitter: @LeighGGuidry

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com