Most of the sixteen pregnant nurses who work together in the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center pose for a group photograph after attending a news conference where they all talked about being pregnant at the same time, with most of them due to give birth between October and January, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz.

AP

An Arizona hospital is experiencing a baby boom.

Sixteen nurses who work for the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., are pregnant. Most of the women are due between October and January.

"I don’t think we realized just how many of us were pregnant until we started a Facebook group and more people kept adding to it," said Rochelle Sherman, a nurse at Banner who is eight months pregnant.

To honor the 16 upcoming births, Banner Health gave each of the expecting moms onesies that read "Relax! My mom is a Banner nurse!"

Paige Packard, right, and Allison Thompson, second from right, hold up baby outfits Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz., as they join most of the sixteen pregnant nurses who work together in the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center as they attend a news conference as they talk about all being pregnant at the same time, with most of them due to give birth between October and January.

AP

Patients have started to notice the baby boom, too, as nurses go through the standard rotations and patients see several of the nurses working in the ICU. One nurse recalled the family member of a patient asking "Are you all pregnant?"

During a press conference announcing the pregnancies, hospital officials said Banner Health will pull from a pool of nurses not assigned to a hospital to cover shifts when the nurses begin taking their maternity leaves.

Rachel Cosgriff said several of the nurses planned their delivery dates to fall around the holidays. "We all formulated this plan to have the holidays off!," joked nurse Jolene Garrow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com