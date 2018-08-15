FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2006 file photo, a shelf of General Mills Lucky Charms cereal in a Giant Eagle grocery in Pittsburgh, is shown. General Mills _ the maker of Lucky Charms, Trix and Cocoa Puffs _ said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009, it will further reduce the amount of sugar in its cereals marketed to children. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

GENE J. PUSKAR, AP

A number of popular breakfast foods, including cereals, granola bars and instant oats, were tested and found to contain potentially dangerous amounts of cancer-linked glyphosate, the main ingredient in weed killer.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG), an environmental advocacy organization that conducted the study, said Wednesday that glyphosate was found in all but five of 29 oat-based foods that were tested.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup, the most heavily used pesticide in the United States. Every year, according to the EWG, more than 250 million pounds of glyphosate is sprayed on American crops.

The World Health Organization has determined that glyphosate is "probably carcnogenic to humans" and the Environmental Protection Agency has set a safety level for the potentially dangerous chemical. Just last week, Monsanto was ordered by a court to pay nearly $300 million to a man who claims his terminal cancer was caused by exposure to Roundup. Hundreds of other cases are working their way through the courts.

More: Jury orders Monsanto to pay $289 million to cancer patient in Roundup lawsuit

More: CVS nasal spray recall: Sinus relief product may cause deadly infection

California, which is known for its robust cancer warnings, has determined there is a one in 100,000 risk of cancer from glyphosate when more than 1.1 milligrams is consumed per day. EWG says it has calculated a one in one million risk if more than 0.1 milligrams is consumed and a similar risk for children if even 0.01 milligrams is consumed daily.

The worst offenders were Quaker oat products, which regularly clocked in at 400 or more glyphosate parts per billion — meaning they would be dangerous for children if even 27.5 grams were consumed daily. A single packet of Quaker's dinosaur eggs instant oatmeal contains more than three times EWG's daily safe limit for children.

Kellogg products largely passed muster — of the two evaluated, only one of the Michigan-based cereal company's oat foods came anywhere near dangerous to children and neither posed a threat to adults.

The full list of products tested and their results is available below:

Potentially dangerous to children

Back to Nature Classic Granola

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisin and Almonds

Nature Valley Granola Protein Oats 'n Honey

Giant Instant Oatmeal Original Flavor

Quaker Dinosaur Eggs, Brown Sugar, Instant Oatmeal

Great Value Original Instant Oatmeal

Umpqua Oats, Maple Pecan

Market Pantry Instant Oatmeal, Strawberries & Cream*

Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal

Lucky Charms (without marshmallows)

Barbara's Multigrain Spoonfuls, Original, Cereal

Kellogg’s Cracklin’ Oat Bran oat cereal*

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats 'n Honey

Quaker Steel Cut Oats

Quaker Old Fashioned Oats

Bob's Red Mill Steel Cut Oats*

Contains safe amounts of glyphosate

Back to Nature Banana Walnut Granola Clusters

KIND Vanilla, Blueberry Clusters with Flax Seeds

Kellogg’s Nutrigrain Soft Baked Breakfast Bars, Strawberry

Nature's Path Organic Old Fashioned Organic Oats

Whole Foods Bulk Bin conventional rolled oats

Bob's Red Mill Organic Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

Contained no glyphosate in any tests

Nature's Path Organic Honey Almond granola

Simple Truth Organic Instant Oatmeal, Original

Kashi Heart to Heart Organic Honey Toasted cereal

Cascadian Farm Organic Harvest Berry, granola bar

365 Organic Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats

*This product underwent multiple tests and tested above the dangerous level in one or more and below the dangerous level in one or more.

Follow Marc Daalder on Twitter: @marcdaalder

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com