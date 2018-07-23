Nike is increasing the pay of roughly 10 percent of its staff, "across all levels, geographies, functions and brands,'' starting this month.

The company confirmed the salary hike on Monday. The sneakers giant said that it will also shift the way it hands out annual bonuses, basing the rewards mostly on how well the entire company performs instead of its previous formula that focused on a combination of individual performance along with that of a team and the entire corporation.

The moves were first reported by Dow Jones. CNBC, citing an internal memo, said the company was raising salaries to guarantee that employees were not paid more or less than others doing the same job.

Nike spokeswoman Sandra Carreon-John said the company tries to "deliver differentiated, competitive pay and benefits, and support a culture in which employees feel included and empowered.''

Earlier this year, Nike shook up its leadership team in the wake of reports that some executives were ignoring an abusive culture. Nike brand president Trevor Edwards and Jayme Martin, Nike's vice president and general manager of global categories, resigned in March due to what company chairman and CEO Mark Parker said were “behavioral issues that are inconsistent with Nike's values.”

The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that Edwards and Martin had protected male staffers accused of belittling women and foreign-born employees.



File image shows The Nike logo displayed in a window at a Nike Store on September 26, 2017, in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Image

