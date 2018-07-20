Finally, during these tumultuous times, we have a story that everyone can rally behind.

Earlier this year, a New Zealand company called Perpetual Guardian, which staffs about 240 people, decided to test a 4-day work week for two months in which employees work four 8-hour days but get paid for five. Extensive research was done on this 2-month project in an effort to calculate the effects and changes to work-life balance and productivity.

4. Public relations and fundraising managers 16 yr. change in share of women: 12.6 ppt. 2016 female workers: 34,416 (67.3% of total) 2000 female workers: 29,480 (54.7% of total) Median earnings: $77,835 In 2000, about 55% of all public relations and fundraising managers were women. Today, over two-thirds are. Over the last 17 years, the number of women working in the field increased by about 5,000, while the number of men dropped by about 8,000. PR and fundraising managers is one of the highest paying jobs on this list with one of the smallest gender pay gaps. The median income among workers in the profession is $77,835 a year, well above the $45,860 median income across all occupations. Additionally, women earn about 90% of what the typical male in the occupation earns, considerably better from the 80% gender pay gap across all jobs nationwide.

Thinkstock, Getty Images/Monkey Business

Well, guess what? The results are in. And they paint a picture of an "unmitigated success."

As a result of the trial, staff stress levels decreased by 7 percent. The percentage of employees who said their were able to successfully manage their work-life balance increased from 54% to 78%. And overall life satisfaction increased by 5 percentage points.

But wait. What about productivity? Perpetual Guardian reports no decreases despite the shorter work week.

From The Guardian:

Helen Delaney, a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland Business School, said employees’ motivation and commitment to work increased because they were included in the planning of the experiment, and played a key role in designing how the four-day week would be managed so as not to negatively impact productivity. “Employees designed a number of innovations and initiatives to work in a more productive and efficient manner, from automating manual processes to reducing or eliminating non-work-related internet usage,” said Delaney.

Furthermore, employees at Perpetual Guardian were more energized after 3 days off and using smarter tactics to increase productivity while at work. Meetings were reduced from 2 hours to 30 minutes, and "employees created signals for their colleagues that they needed time to work without distraction."

So there you have it. If you already worked 4 days this week, go home. Mow the lawn. Crack a beer. Do your thing. You earned it.

(Okay, maybe check with your boss first before you do that.)

Contact Brian Manzullo: bmanzullo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianManzullo.

Be sure that you follow the Detroit Free Press on Twitter (@freep) and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com