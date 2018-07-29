Three people have died and seven more are injured after a shooting in New Orleans, according to city police spokesman Aaron Looney.

The New Orleans police department responded to the incident in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue on Saturday evening.

Three people died on the scene; the injured victims were taken to two nearby hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds.

"One of the injured victims was reported in critical condition, while the statuses of remaining victims varied," Looney said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement condemning the violent act and thanking the first responders:

"There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. ... We are grateful to those on the scene tonight: the NOPD, EMS, the chaplains and the social workers."

Looney said the investigation is ongoing; there is currently no suspect in custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

