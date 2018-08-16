The number of people treated for apparent overdoses of a synthetic drug at a large park near Yale University over the past three days increased to nearly 80 Thursday.

Three people were treated since midnight, according to New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana, while a WVIT-TV crew saw emergency teams treating two people on New Haven Green on Thursday morning, including one person taken away on a stretcher.

No fatalities have been reported since the first three cases surfaced Tuesday.

The incidents have prompted the Connecticut city to issue a Public Health Alert.

Police said in a statement that one person had been arrested in connection with the overdoses. The person was not identified but was described as possessing drugs. WTNH reported that three people had been arrested.

K2, a synthetic form of cannabis, was responsible for some of the overdoses, according to Fox News and WTNH. K2 caused multiple overdoses in the Connecticut city in February when five people overdosed on the drug within two hours, resulting in one death.

Latest overdose count more than 47 according to #NewHaven fire chief. This one happened right now in front of us. .@WTNH #CTnews pic.twitter.com/QxmLmK17q3 — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) August 15, 2018

"We heard from people on the green this morning that it potentially included PCP," Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Sandy Bogucki told reporters on Wednesday. "Some of the reactions of the patients in the emergency department would suggest that there was an opioid involved as well.”

Bogucki cautioned that authorities aren't sure whether all patients used the same drug.

Emergency crews began responding about 8 a.m. Wednesday to multiple calls reporting patients vomiting and passing out, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said. After the sixth response, "we knew that now we were going to have a multi-casualty incident," he added.

"Even while we were trying to return people to service, they were passing victims on the ground," Alston said.

Signs of overdose include cases where the person will not wake up, has blue lips or fingernails, clammy and cool skin, shallow and slow breathing, seizures or convulsions, or no response to knuckles being rubbed hard on a breastbone.

A similar incident occurred on July 4 when more than a dozen people in the same park were treated for sicknesses related to synthetic marijuana, The Associated Press reported.

"It's a nationwide problem. Let's address it that way," Alston said. "Every agency — police, fire, medical, hospitals — all are strained at this time. This is a problem that's not going away."

Contributing: Ryan Miller, in McLean,Va., The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com