Capital One's new Savor card offers unlimited 4 percent cash back on dining and entertainment.

Capital One

Foodies and movie buffs, Capital One wants to put a new card in your wallet.

On Tuesday, the McLean, Virginia-based company announced a revamped Savor card with the highest cashback percentage in the industry for both dining and entertainment.

“It’s really targeted at anyone who enjoys food and enjoys experiences," said Lauren Liss, Capital One vice president of U.S. Cards. “There’s no other card out there that offers 4 percent cash back on these two categories with unlimited rewards."

Industry experts agree the 4 percent is among the highest year-round offer in both dining and entertainment, which includes many movie theaters, theme parks, sporting events and concerts.

“That 4 percent cashback offer will definitely catch people's attention,” said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards.com, which is owned by mortgage lender LendingTree. “Dining drives an awful lot of credit card spending – including among folks who chase credit card rewards – so there will definitely be interest in this card.”

Savor still has competition. Cards such as Discover and Chase Freedom offer 5 percent on dining and entertainment, but only during quarterly rotating promotions.

Although experts were impressed with the Savor card's cash back – including 2 percent on groceries and 1 percent on all other purchases – they said the $95 annual fee could be a turnoff for frugal consumers.

“It can offer a great signup bonus, great category bonuses, but if you’re not going to get $95 from your dining and entertainment purchases, you’re leaving money on the table,” said Joe Cortez, the points and miles expert for consumer website NerdWallet.com.

Savor card franchise

Capital One launched Savor in October, which replaced its Premier Dining Rewards card.

The original no-fee Savor card came with 3 percent on dining, 2 percent cash back on groceries and 1 percent on other purchases including entertainment.

The main changes with the new card include dining and entertainment at 4 percent, the annual fee, and a $500 signup bonus for spending $3,000 within three months of opening an account.

“That makes it one of the most attractive signup bonuses in the industry,” Liss said. “That’s just straightforward cash back. It’s not miles or points. That’s $500.”

Current cardholders will automatically be upgraded to the new card with the higher cashback rates but won't be charged an annual fee, Liss said.

As part of Tuesday's announcement, Capital One also unveiled the no-fee SavorOne card.

It offers 3 percent cashback on dining and entertainment, 2 percent on groceries and 1 percent on all other purchases.

Comparable options

Although the Savor card is highest for entertainment, there are comparable cards for dining.

The Uber Visa offers 4 percent at restaurants, bars, takeout and UberEats and has no annual fee.

"It was pretty amazing when they came out with that card at 4 percent and no annual fee," said John Ganotis, founder of CreditCardInsider.com, of the Uber card released by Barclays in November.

Other perks include 3 percent on travel, 2 percent on online shopping and streaming services and a $100 signup bonus when a cardholder spends $500 in 90 days.

Ashley Dull, editor-in-chief of CardRates.com, recommends Uber and also is a fan of the no-fee Marvel Mastercard with its 3 percent rewards for dining and select entertainment, including on books, comic books, music purchases.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, advises consumers look at how they spend their money before choosing a card or multiple cards.

“The beauty of the credit card rewards you can easily earn a baseline 2 percent return on everything with no annual fee,” McBride said, noting the Citi Double Cash and Fidelity Visa offer 2 percent back on everything. “You can certainly do better in particular categories and if you’re willing to devote more time to maximizing the value of rewards.”

Capital One’s new cards

Cash back: 4 percent on dining and entertainment; 2 percent on groceries; 1 percent on all other purchases. No minimums for cash back reward redemption.

Annual fee: $95, waived first year

Signup bonus: $500 if you spend $3,000 in first three months

Other benefits: Access to “premium experiences in dining, entertainment and more.” Existing Savor cardholders will be upgraded to the new card and will not have to pay an annual fee.

Variable APR: 16.24 to 25.24 percent based on credit score

Cash back: 3 percent on dining and entertainment; 2 percent on groceries; 1 percent on all other purchases

Annual fee: None

Signup bonus: $150 if you spend $500 in first three months

Variable APR: 14.74 to 24.74 percent based on credit score

Introductory APR: 0 percent on purchases and transfers for 15 months

Top cards for entertainment, dining

Cash back: 4 percent on dining including UberEats; 3 percent on travel; 2 percent on online purchases including Uber and music streaming services; 1 percent on other purchases

Annual fee: None

Signup bonus: $100 if you spend $500 in 90 days

Other benefits: Spend $5,000 per year and get up to a $50 credit for online subscription services; invites to “exclusive events and offers in select U.S. cities;” and up to $600 in mobile phone protection, when Uber Visa is used to pay your monthly mobile phone bill.

Variable APR: 16.74 to 25.49 percent based on your credit score

Cash back: 3 percent on dining, select entertainment and online at Marvel.com; 1 percent on Mastercard purchase

Annual fee: None

Signup bonus: $25 statement credit after your first purchase

Other benefits: 10 percent off merchandise purchases at MarvelShop.com; free shipping offers on the Marvel website certain times of year; special discount on Marvel digital comics

Variable APR: 16.74 to 26.74 percent based on your credit score

Cash back: Combined 2 percent rewards rate – 1 percent when you make a purchase and 1 percent when you pay

Annual fee: None

Introductory APR: 0 percent for 18 months on balance transfers

Variable APR: 15.24 to 25.24 percent based on your credit score

Cash back: 5 percent cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter and unlimited 1 percent cash back on all other purchases.

Annual fee: None

Signup bonus: $150 if you spend $500 in first three months

Variable APR: 16.74 to 25.49 percent based on credit score

Introductory APR: 0 percent on purchases and transfers for 15 months

Cash back: 5 percent cash back in bonus categories each quarter and unlimited 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. Discover automatically matches all the cash back earned at the end of your first year.

Annual fee: None

Variable APR: 13.74 to 24.74 percent based on credit score

Introductory APR: 0 percent on purchases and transfers for 14 months

Cash back: 2 percent cash back into an eligible Fidelity account

Annual fee: None

Signup bonus: $100 if you spend $1,000 in 90 days

Variable APR: 15.74 percent

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

