Airlines spoil their top frequent flyers, but few passengers can claim to having their song blasted on board.

Delta Air Lines surprised rapper T-Pain by playing his song "Buy U a drank'' when his flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta landed on Saturday.

The singer, a Delta frequent flyer who says he has "million mile'' status in Delta's frequent-flyer program, had playfully complained about Delta's pre-flight music on Twitter on a flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles in late September. He said the music is repetitive and, sometimes, sad.

"I gotta go perform in the Staples Center in a minute and Adele just put me in the weirdest mood,'' he posted to his 1.1 million followers. "Now I'm crying. Thanx.''

@Delta we gotta change these boarding/taxiing songs more often guys. All of Us Million milers (quick brag) have to hear these same joints multiple times a day. I gotta go perform in the staples center in a minute and Adele just put me in the weirdest mood. Now I’m crying. Thanx. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) September 29, 2018

Delta's social media team had a brilliant response.

"Can you imagine what would ensue if we played "Buy U a Drank'' (a personal fave) with everyone snappin' their fingers and what not? We'd never get anywhere on time. Necessary sacrifices, Mr. Pain.''

Our boarding/taxing songs are intended to provide a relaxing experience. Can you imagine what would ensue if we played “buy u a drank” (a personal fave), with everyone snappin’ their fingers and what not? We’d never get anywhere on time. Necessary sacrifices, Mr. Pain. *HBN — Delta (@Delta) September 29, 2018

"Touche. Understandable,'' T-Pain tweeted in response.

Fast-forward a week, to Saturday, when T-Pain was on another Delta flight.

According to a video he posted on Instagram, someone told him to take off his headphones. "Buy U a Drank'' was playing.

"I appreciate it. I appreciate it. Delta came through,'' he said in the video. "That's lit. Delta lit.''

