BRIGHTON, Mich. — A pastor has apologized to a woman who said she was shamed for breastfeeding inside her church while waiting for her other children to finish Sunday school.

Amy Marchant, 29, of Brighton said she asked for a public apology after she was accused of immodesty and potentially inspiring “lustfulness” in men for nursing her child in mid-June at The Naz church here.

“Of all the places, it is most hurtful when it comes from your own church, that you are going to cause guys to lust after you,” Marchant said Thursday.

The church supports and encourages breastfeeding, said Ben Walls Sr., lead pastor of the church more formally known as Brighton Nazarene Church. The Father’s Day incident “had to do with breastfeeding but didn’t.”

Three places are set aside for “those who want a private space” — a lounge outside of a restroom specifically created for nursing mothers a decade ago and two other rooms in a children’s area “designated for ladies who want privacy,” he said.

“That is what we want to say. We have nothing against breastfeeding, and we are in favor,” Walls said. “We’re very sorry for the embarrassment and hurt caused when she was asked to cover or use one of those rooms. We apologize for her hurt and embarrassment; that wasn’t the intention.”

Marchant and Walls are in basic agreement about occurred after the June 17 church services although Walls originally was not involved.

Marchant said she had gone to the children’s worship area to pick up her 4-year-old twins when her 1-year-old daughter “was getting fussy and asking to nurse.”

“I sat down on a bench and decided to nurse her like always,” Marchant said. “I don’t use a cover.”

Walls said church staff members told him that Marchant was wearing a dress pulled down with both of her breasts exposed.

Nothing was said to her at church. But when Marchant got home, she said she had a private Facebook message from a woman who is a church leader.

“She said that ‘nursing fully exposed,’ the term she used, was making people uncomfortable,” Marchant said. “She told me to cover up, use an empty classroom, or go down to the main worship area, to part of the bathroom but which has a nursing area attached to it.

"It wasn’t presented as an option," Marchant said. "She told me to do one of those three things from now on.”

Marchant said she was shocked that shaming women who are breastfeeding still happens anywhere, especially in her own church, where she was “supposed to feel safe.”

She waited a day to respond and said she then let the woman know she was sorry people felt uncomfortable and that she couldn’t be responsible for their feelings.

“Even if I wanted to go somewhere private, that’s not reasonable when I have to watch my 4-year-old twins. And legally speaking, it’s not something she is allowed to ask,” Marchant said.

Marchant then asked to meet with church leaders to discuss the issue and the Breastfeeding Anti-Discrimination Act, which Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed into law in 2014.

The law states in part that a woman may not be denied “full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of a place of public accommodation or public service because she is breastfeeding a child.”

The incident at the church left Marchant, who has not returned to the church and has no plans to do so, self-conscious about breastfeeding in public.

“A lot of people have stopped nursing because of stuff like that, and I want to say something because a lot of people wouldn’t,” Marchant said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that babies be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life, and more than 8 in 10 moms do start breastfeeding at birth. But by a year old, fewer than a third of children continue to breastfeed.

The agency's most recent rates of infants who are breastfed:

Ever: 83.2 percent

83.2 percent Exclusively through 3 months: 46.9 percent

46.9 percent At 6 months old: 57.6 percent

57.6 percent Exclusively through 6 months: 24.9 percent

24.9 percent At 1 year old: 35.9 percent

“For the baby, it strengthens immune system, guards against diabetes and obesity," said Elaine Brown, personal preventive health services director for the Livingston County Health Department. "And it protects mom from breast and ovarian cancer and postpartum depression.”

Marchant met with Walls hoping to express how she had felt shamed and how church leaders could be more welcoming to breastfeeding mothers but said he was “unreceptive.”

“I was told it was immodest, that it was not shaming, that (breastfeeding) can cause men to lust and stumble,” Marchant said. “They said as long as they provided places for women to nurse, they didn’t have to allow them to nurse anywhere.”

Walls acknowledges he was unfamiliar with the law but was educated on it during a second meeting at the end of July with Marchant, who was joined by lawyer Bill Amadeo and Barbara Robertson, owner of the Breastfeeding Center of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

However, Marchant said she was concerned that church staff seemed more focused on continuing to use the word "immodest" and whether she planned to sue than on addressing the issue. She said she has no intention of filing a lawsuit but wanted a public apology and amendment to church policies and procedures about the “appropriate way to handle breastfeeding mothers and what to do and not do.”

On Thursday Walls mailed a written apology to Marchant’s friend, he said.

Church officials also are writing a new policy to tell staff, greeters and ushers not to approach a breastfeeding woman only tell them about a private room only if they ask, Walls said. They also are developing a plan to staff on the new policy.

About 75 percent of the women on the church staff have breastfed, and this is the first time in 30 years as pastor he has ever encountered the issue, he said.

“It’s such a tough thing,” Walls said. “We believe in (breastfeeding). We’re sorry for the way it was handled, and we have apologized on many occasions."

The problem was that both of Marchant's breasts were exposed, he said.

"From their perspective, it’s natural, we know, but we felt it inappropriate for boys and men," Walls said. "And we weren’t trying to shame, we were trying to deal with others who were uncomfortable and how they felt."

Jenn D’Jamoos, founder of the Livingston County Birth Circle, said even though the law is on the side of Marchant and other breastfeeding mothers, the real shame is that Marchant had to do the work of educating the church staff.

“It’s definitely a culture thing,” D’Jamoos said. “Breasts are seen as sexual, and people have a hard time recognizing them for their utilitarian purpose… They aren’t always supposed to be an attractive part of a woman; they are meant to nurse a child.

"It’s all about context," D’Jamoos said. "If she had tassels on her nipples, that would be a different context.”

