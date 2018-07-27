Meghan McCain, a political commentator and a co-host of ABC's "The View," said during a live video on social media Tuesday night that she’ll spend the weekend at their cabin near Sedona.

Michael McNamara, The Arizona Republic

PHOENIX – U.S. Sen. John McCain, who is battling a typically deadly form of brain cancer, is "hanging in," his daughter said Thursday, and she will return to see him and her mom, Cindy McCain, next month.

Meghan McCain, a political commentator and co-host of ABC's "The View," provided the rare health update Thursday night, during an Instagram broadcast from her home in New York.

"The View" will soon go on hiatus until September, she said, and she will use the break to spend time with her family and escape the city, the news and President Donald Trump.

The live video allowed viewers to post comments, and many people asked about her dad's health.

More: Rep. Paul Gosar expressed interest in McCain seat

More: It has been one year since Sen. John McCain's brain cancer was discovered.

McCain, a six-term Republican senator and decorated former prisoner of war, was diagnosed with glioblastoma last year.

"My father is hanging in and he's doing well up in Sedona," she said. "I saw him last weekend, I'm seeing him in 10 days."

She thanked viewers for praying for him.

Meghan McCain

via Instagram

The 81-year-old senator has remained at the family’s retreat in Cornville, near Sedona, since last December, where he continues to receive briefings and weigh in on policy and legislation.

Earlier this month, the senator's co-author and former chief of staff offered positive news on a Sunday morning news show, saying the senator was back at his physical therapy regimen.

"My husband and I are going on our honeymoon," Meghan McCain, 33, said on the broadcast. "We got married in November and we're not going on our honeymoon 'til August, but it's OK. And then I'm going home to Arizona for the entire rest of my hiatus and then we come back in September."

The younger McCain tries to return to Arizona every other week to spend time with her parents.

She was with them last weekend, where she and her family threw a "Great Gatsby"-themed party, inviting longtime friends from Arizona and across the country to attend.

John McCain: The dad

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com