Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle on the day of their engagement announcement in November. Here they are on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

Matt Dunham, AP

LONDON — Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will walk his daughter down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland , will also be in attendance, and Meghan is "delighted" to share the day with both parents, according to details released at a media briefing at Buckingham Palace.

The bride's parents, who are divorced, will arrive in Britain the week of the wedding to allow time for Harry's family, including grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, his father, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.

The confirmation that her father will be at the wedding and walk her down the aisle puts to rest tabloid tales in recent weeks quoting Markle's estranged half-siblings who criticized her and claimed her father had not received an invitation.

Plans are for Ragland to travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle for the ceremony from their night-before accommodations nearby. They will arrive there on Friday evening. The bride has been living with Prince Harry at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace since last year just before announcing their engagement.

The palace also noted that it hopes 96-year-old Prince Philip, who is recovering from hip surgery, is well enough to attend the wedding. Prince Louis, the newborn son of Prince William and Duchess Kate, will not attend as he is too young.

More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: What we know and what we don't know

Other details revealed at the briefing:

- Princess Diana’s three siblings will attend the wedding. Lady Jane Fellowes, one of Diana’s elder sisters, will give a reading. Diana's siblings and their children are close to both Prince Harry and Prince William.

- Markle will not have a maid-of-honor, because she has a close-knit group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the others, the palace said. This puts to rest tabloid reporting that one of Markle's closest friends had been chosen as maid-of-honor.

-The pageboys and bridesmaids are all children, and their names will be released at a later date. British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles. Expectations are high that the Cambridge kids, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will serve again, as they did at their Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding last May.

-The couple will stay at Windsor Castle the night of the wedding. The honeymoon won’t be immediate because the couple has a public engagement the week after the wedding.

-The order of the wedding service will be published online the day of the wedding. The service will last about one hour.

-Guests will arrive from 9:30 a.m. -11 a.m. local time. Family will begin to arrive at 11:30 a.m., some on foot, some by car. Markle will arrive just before noon. Details of the wedding gown, the designer and Markle's hair are expected to be announced when Markle steps out of her car.

- In the week before the wedding, details will be released on the work of florist Philippa Craddock and the Crown Estate gardeners who have been growing and preparing the flowers that will fill the church.

- Claire Ptak, the baker who will make the buttercream and flower-covered lemon elderflower wedding cake, and the chefs who have been working in the palace kitchens on final preparations, also will provide an update.

- The town of Windsor will be festive with royal-wedding bunting and ceremonial banners, and live entertainment on the day. Thousands of parking spaces have been marked out. Food stalls will be set up. Viewing areas and giant screens showing live footage of the wedding and the post-wedding procession will be available on the procession route along Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road and the Long Walk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairy-tale romance The newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured on their first official engagement in Nottingham, England on Dec. 1, 2017. 01 / 19 The newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured on their first official engagement in Nottingham, England on Dec. 1, 2017. 01 / 19

Maxwell reported from McLean, Va.

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com