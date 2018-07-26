California Lottery official Mike Neis, right, watches as Amol Sachdev hangs a sign over his family's store Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, Calif., on July 25. The California Lottery says one lucky person who won the Mega Millions lottery bought the ticket at Ernie's Liquors.

The California winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night is even luckier than we thought: the jackpot has been revised based on final sales to $543 million, up from the estimated $522 million.

The winner, who has not yet claimed the prize, has 365 days from the draw date to turn in the ticket at one of nine California Lottery District Office locations. The lucky person has two options for payment: A payment plan for about $543 million (before federal taxes) paid out over 29 years or a lump cash sum of $320.5 million (before federal taxes).

The jackpot is the largest in California history and third largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game's history. In March, a winning ticket sold at a New Jersey gas station totaled $533 million.

Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, the retailer that sold the winning California ticket, will receive $1 million from the lottery.

Eight other tickets also matched all five white balls. Six are worth $1 million each, sold in Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota and two in New Jersey, lottery officials reported. Two tickets, sold in Massachusetts and Texas, are worth $3 million each because of the optional Megaplier.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night are: 1-2-4-19-29 with a Mega ball of 20.

The jackpot will reset to $40 million for the next drawing on July 27.

