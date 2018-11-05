Sometimes, a show plots a season-ending cliffhanger — and it goes over the cliff.

That appears to be the case with Lucifer, canceled by Fox Friday despite what the drama's executive producer says was "a season finale with a huge cliffhanger" designed to prevent cancellation of the devilish drama.

Fans went online to vent their frustration over the cancellation, causing the hashtag, #SaveLucifer, to trend.

Executive producer Joe Henderson tweeted his cliffhanger strategy along with a couple of other tweets — one with an expletive — after learning Fox won't be picking up a fourth season of the drama, which follows Lord of Hell Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) as he catches criminals on Earth.

"We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we're going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I'm sorry for that," he wrote.

We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we're going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I'm so sorry for that. #Lucifer — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) May 11, 2018

Ildy Modrovich, another executive producer, expressed frustration, too, but seemed to hint producers aren't giving up in trying to find another home for the show. "Do we look like we're giving up? Yeah … didn't think so," she tweeted.

Besides expressing anger at Fox, fans used social media to spark a campaign to rescue the show. While an online outpouring illustrates the intensity of devotion, most shows are canceled because they don't attract enough viewers.

Stepz wrote: "Lucifer is the most amazing tv series I have ever watched. It has so much to offer, romance, comedy, thinking about life and philosophy. It's just great as a whole, please don't cancel it"

Lucifer is the most amazing tv series I have ever watched. It has so much to offer, romance, comedy, thinking about life and philosophy. It's just great as a whole, please don't cancel it :( #SaveLucifer — StepZ (@gianstepz) May 11, 2018

Novo protested: "#Lucifer gave us amazing complex characters with amazing backstories that we were beginning to learn so much more about than they go ruin it!? #SaveLucifer"

#Lucifer gave us amazing complex characters with amazing backstories that we were beginning to learn so much more about than they go ruin it!? #SaveLucifer — Novo (@gb_Novo) May 11, 2018

Miss Chrystine sought to save Lucifer through force of will: "Lucifer is literally the only serial show on TV that I watch. I desire to keep it going!! #SaveLucifer"

Lucifer is literally the only serial show on TV that I watch. I desire to keep it going!! #SaveLucifer pic.twitter.com/zjua84AIlk — Miss Chrystine (@MissChrystine) May 11, 2018

Ellis, who plays the title character, thanked fans for their support.

Are we mourning? Or are we Morningstar? I can not tell you how blown away I am by the whole #SaveLucifer thing. Thank you. It means so much to me and everyone involved on the show. Night night. I’m knackered. Let’s keep talking 😈✊ https://t.co/pnL73OM5QS — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 11, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com