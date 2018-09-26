Living history, modern fun in Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown

Best mode of transportation down Duke of Gloucester street, Colonial Williamsburg.

Curious Traveler

Deer antlers make great German Christmas cookies. That's just the first of many quirky facts you'll learn in Colonial Williamsburg. That, and those whale-bone corsets were an all-too-real fact of life for women of the era.

Williamsburg, Virginia, is of course known for its history, as part of “America's Historic Triangle,” which also includes Jamestown and Yorktown. This is where the first English colonists settled in the New World, after bravely crossing the Atlantic in the early 17th century. You'll want to explore the historic sites, the museums, and immerse yourself in the history, but, there are plenty of modern draws in the greater Williamsburg area too. Including one particular brewhouse that produces “The Thing With the Stuff.”

Colonial Williamsburg

So, start with Colonial Williamsburg, where you will be immersed in the life of 18th-century American colonists. Billed as the world's largest open-air museum, you can stroll down Duke of Gloucester street, and pop in and out of colonial-era shops filled with costumed interpreters who really know their stuff. A few standouts are the Millinery, where you can see what it took to create just one dress; the Barber and Peruke Maker ("peruke" is a wig); and the Apothecary, where you'll learn that opium was dispensed for everything from toothache to knee pain, and yes, deer antler was used for smelling salts and German Christmas cookies.

The Colonial Williamsburg attraction has its own fascinating history. Some of the buildings are truly authentic - in the same spot for centuries, others were moved here from nearby, and others recreated. But all this history was almost lost to history. If it weren't for the help of a reverend and a Rockefeller, it wouldn't be here at all.

In the 1920s, John D. Rockefeller Jr. and a local rector, Reverend Goodwin, partnered to preserve this American history. The reconstruction and preservation took decades to complete, and the result is incredible. From the horse and carriages, to the blacksmiths, to the taverns to the Fife & Drum Corps, you'll be transported back in time.

Jamestown

For more history, head to Historic Jamestown. You won't find any costumed interpreters here, but you will find authentic history. Jamestown was the first permanent English settlement in North America. You’ll see the British flag still flying over Jamestown today.

If you're lucky, you might get to chat with archaeologist Dr. William Kelso, who leads the Jamestown Rediscovery dig. His nickname is the Indiana Jones of Jamestown, and for good reason. His project explores the original James Fort, which was in use from around 1607 to 1624. The team has uncovered more than 1.5 million artifacts. Many are on display at the Archaearium museum on property. The project has also helped these scientists discover the layout of the original settlement. There's a wonderful model here, and some of the buildings have been recreated to give visitors an idea of where everything was. When we visited, the team was working inside the 1906 Memorial Church. The team has discovered that this church was likely built atop another church, which dates back to the early 1600s.

Nearby the James Fort is the “Angela” site, where the team believes one of the earliest documented African women (Angela) likely lived and worked. This site was first excavated in the 1930s and 1940s. You can see the archaeologists still at work today.

Nearby is Jamestown Settlement, which has wonderful interactive activities for the family. You can see how the early colonists lived, going inside replicas of the early homes and various buildings. You can learn how the bread was baked in homemade ovens, where the flour was shipped in from, how many hours a day the baker worked, and get an appreciation for everyday life during that era. A highlight is getting to hoist a sail aboard life-size replicas of the three ships that brought those first English colonists to Jamestown in 1607: the Godspeed, the Susan Constant and the Discovery. You'll learn about the voyage these early settlers took across the Atlantic, and the navigational tools they used (no GPS back then). The costumed historical interpreters are fantastic, and many have sailing or naval experience.

Yorktown

Adorable Yorktown was established in 1634, making it one of the oldest towns in America. Today, Yorktown includes many of its original buildings, some are rebuilt, and all are just lovely. Yorktown was named after York, England, and became a very important port town for the Virginia Colony because of its location along the banks of the York River.

Later, Yorktown was an important site during the American Revolution. You can experience that history at two locations: the Yorktown Battlefield, and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. The guides here are top-notch, and the free lectures are not-to-be missed.

Outside the museum is an entire outdoor living history area. You can learn all about what life was like for the soldiers here, but also for the everyday folk. Simple things we take for granted today, like clothing, all had to be made by hand. Including the fabric.

You wouldn't believe all the steps involved to create linen fabric: You start with just a small handful of flax (which just looks like straw, how could it become soft fabric?), and you have to bash it with this special wooden bashing thing, then swat it some more on a second wooden swatting thing, and then finally, pull it through a "brush" that looks like a tiny bed of nails. All that to make a tiny batch of thread that then has to go through a whole other process to become actual fabric. No wonder the colonists only owned one outfit.

Modern-day Williamsburg

After all that learning, you might be ready for some plain old fun. There's plenty of that here too. Try the Williamsburg Winery, the Riverwalk Landing at Yorktown, and Downtown Wiliamsburg, with its Merchant Square. It's a great spot for strolling, shopping and dining, from the weekly farmers' market to hip hangouts like Amber Ox Public House.

Amber Ox Public House restaurant and brewery is known for its quirky-named small batch brews, including “My Shadow is a Person” and "The Thing with the Stuff." But if you come for the brew, stay for the food; must-try dishes include the Stone Ground Grit Cake, the Sweet Tea Brined Pork Chop and the Ox Collard Greens.

Where to stay? The historic Williamsburg Inn is just steps away from Colonial Williamsburg, for a reason. John D. Rockefeller Jr., as he was preserving and creating Colonial Williamsburg, also had this hotel built. It was completed in 1937, and is equal parts luxury, history and lovely. There are suites dedicated to special visitors, including Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen stayed here during her 2007 visit to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown. If it's good enough for the queen ...

