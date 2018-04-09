WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Judge Kavanaugh would succeed Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, 81, who is retiring after 30 years of service on the high court. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775188136 ORIG FILE ID: 994988298

Senate hearings beginning Tuesday for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are expected to be contentious as Democrats plan on grilling the nominee on his judicial record and legal philosophy.

The battle has been controversial from the start since the nominee will be filling the seat of retiring justice Anthony Kennedy, the court’s swing vote on many key issues including abortion rights, affirmative action and same-sex marriage.

Democrats are complaining of lack of transparency, claiming much of Kavanaugh's record and key documents are being withheld from the public.

“There will be sparks at this hearing. Sparks will fly," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut. "And there will be a lot of heat.”

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh. You can watch them live in the player above starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

