Paleontologists with the American Museum of Natural History say they've discovered the largest dinosaur foot to date.

A study published Tuesday in the journal Peerj identified the foot found in Wyoming as belonging to a brachiosaur, one of the largest land animals on Earth.

The foot was excavated in 1998 by an expedition team from the University of Kansas. At the time, the foot was identified as belonging to an extremely large animal and nicknamed "Bigfoot."

Twenty years later, paleontologists used 3D scanning and compared measurements to several other dinosaur species, and found the foot belongs to an animal closely related to a brachiosaurus.

The study says brachiosaurs inhabited a large area in North America 150 million years ago, spanning from eastern Utah to northwestern Wyoming.

"There are tracks and other incomplete skeletons from Australia and Argentina that seem to be from even bigger animals, but those gigantic skeletons were found without the feet," said Emanuel Tschopp, a postdoctoral fellow in the American Museum of Natural History's Division of Paleontology, and co-author of the study, in a statement. "This beast was clearly one of the biggest that ever walked in North America."

The research team said they hope to discover more dinosaur fossils in Wyoming's Black Hills region.

More: Oldest baby snake fossil, 99 million years old, discovered in Myanmar

More: Fossil of first giant dinosaur, dubbed Ingentia prima, found in Argentina

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com