Pants. Who needs them? Definitely not celebrities sporting the lampshading or "no pants" trend this summer.

Lampshading, which first started blowing up our Insta-feeds last fall, is the pairing of boots with a large or oversized shirt or sweatshirt — and it has endured to this season. Although the term is less-than-attractive, the idea behind it makes sense — the oversized top is meant to make the silhouette of a lampshade in comparison to the wearer's legs.

The Skimm was one of the first to report on the trend at the end of 2015, originating from the college-chic style of wearing oversized T-shirts over Nike shorts. PopSugar followed in 2016 with a gallery predominately of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in its evolved form of over-the-knee boots and shirt dresses. Since then, the trend has surged thanks in part to the popularity of thigh and hip-high boots.

Now, stars are starting to show even more leg with the branched off "no pants" trend, which follows the same concept of an oversized top but swaps the boots for sneakers or other smaller shoes.

Here's a closer look:

Jennifer Lopez kept the lampshading game going strong in this loosely fitted, long-sleeve shirt dress and slouchy Versace denim boots she wore in New York on July 31.

Who needs denim pants when you have denim boots?

Kim Kardashian looked like a lampshaper from the future in this grey Yeezy get-up in late July.

Beyonce rocked the lampshading trend while rocking out at Coachella in April.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

Ariana Grande went for the no pants trend while backstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles. The singer paired an oversized sweatshirt in baby pink with matching platform sneakers.

Pink and peace.

Hailey Baldwin also left the pants at home while leaving her apartment in Brooklyn last week in a roomy jacket, which she paired with nothing but a belt, sunglasses and sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up the no pants trend last week with a shiny, oversized jacket and strappy heels.

mad at you A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 30, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

Want more style inspo? Here are some throwback lampshading looks from last year:

She showed off a bit of leg.

Kylie Jenner, one of the O.G. lampshaders, wore the look to the PrettyLittleThing Campaign Launch on April 11, 2017.

The color-blocked look featured an oversized white shirt with embellished shoulders and purple spandex thigh-high Balenciaga boots.

thank you 🌙 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Grande went casual, pairing her sparkly over-the-knee boots with an extra large sweatshirt by The Sweetest Language in a thank you post for her birthday on June 26, 2017.

Queen Bey proved the look can also work great for maternity fashion.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

She paired a loose, flowing tan dress with matching beige boots to attend Kelly Rowland's Whoa, Baby! book launch, posting a series of pics to Instagram on April 22, 2017.

Zendaya has also given the trend a try.

Looks @luxurylaw A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Oct 20, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

She topped her black leather boots with a collared shirt dress overlaid with a distressed sweater while attending We Day Toronto on October 19, 2016, posting the pic a day later.

Bella Hadid also rocked the look.

Choppa A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

She posted an Instagram of her in a large flannel with white heeled boots on September 16, 2017 before hopping on a helicopter, or a "choppa" as she captioned her photo, while traveling for London and Milan fashion week.

