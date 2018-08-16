Kroger confirmed Thursday it will begin testing driverless grocery delivery in suburban Phoenix.

Customers of the supermarket giant's subsidiary Fry's in Scottsdale, Arizona will be able to place online orders starting Thursday.

Fry's Food Stores, hiring 160. The grocer with 119 locations in Arizona is part of the Kroger chain. More info: jobs.kroger.com/frys-food-stores.

Charlie Leight/The Arizona Republic

Grocery orders can be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery though a fleet of self-driving vehicles. The flat fee is $5.95 with no minimum order.

Kroger first announced plans for the delivery test at its June annual shareholder meeting. The vision was for a system where customers will be able to place same-day delivery orders through Kroger's ClickList ordering system and technology by California-based robotics firm Nuro.

More: Kroger teams with Amazon rival Alibaba to sell groceries in China

More: New York Auto Show: Google's Waymo buying 20,000 electric SUVs for driverless rides

More: Kroger puts Turkey Hill ice cream and beverages business on the sales block

Kroger is increasingly relying on technology to woo customers.

More: Kroger teams with Amazon rival Alibaba to sell groceries in China

More: Kroger launches 'Ship' groceries direct-to-customers service

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com