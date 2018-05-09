WASHINGTON – Celebrity sighting at the White House: Kim Kardashian arrived Wednesday for a meeting on prison reform.

No word on whether the reality television star will speak with President Donald Trump.

Kardashian has attended at least one other prison reform meeting at the Trump White House, speaking last year with senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Earlier this year, Kardashian went to the White House to lobby for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson; Trump eventually granted clemency to Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who spent more than two decades in prison on drug charges.

TMZ first reported Kardashian's latest White House trip.

