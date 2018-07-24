Congrats are in order for Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner – they're engaged!
The model, 25, announced the news on social media with a photo of the lovebirds and a heartfelt message to her new fiancé.
Kushner, 33, is a businessman and the younger brother of Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Trump.
"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she wrote with a ring emoji.
The happy couple have been dating since 2012, though they tend to stay out of the spotlight.
Kloss has expressed her love through social media posts, however, including a message to Kushner for his birthday in June, where she called him "my love + my best friend in the Universe."
USA TODAY has reached out to reps of Kloss for further comment.
