Sen. John McCain's funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Saturday included loved ones, politicians – and celebrities.

Longtime friend and actor Warren Beatty ("Bonnie and Clyde," "Dick Tracy") attended the service with wife and actress Annette Bening ("American Beauty," The American President"). Beatty, 81, also served as a pallbearer during the service.

Jay Leno, comedian and former host of "The Tonight Show," also attended.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama attended the service together in the front row.

