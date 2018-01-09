Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand

Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand are speaking their minds about President Donald Trump following Sen. John McCain's funeral Saturday.

After the event at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., the legendary singers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Midler, 72, complimented several eulogies before making a statement about who Americans "REALLY are."

"Eulogies for #JohnMcCain, by #GeorgeBush and #BarackObama, so moving. Thank you to both of them for lifting the veil we have been under these last 18 months and reminding all Americans who we REALLY are," she tweeted, giving a subtle jab to Trump.

Streisand, 76, called out the president by name and focused on what he was doing during the funeral.

"Listening to President @BarackObama speaking so eloquently today makes me very sad at what we're missing. Obama was criticized by Trump for playing too much golf. Where is our current president today? - playing golf as usual!" she wrote.

Both stars have been vocal about their dislike of Trump.

Streisand told USA TODAY in November that she can't help being vocal when it comes to politics.

“Otherwise, I’d drown in candy and my ice-cream habit," she joked.

