James "Whitey" Bulger in a June 23, 2011, booking photo.

U.S. Marshals Service

James “Whitey’’ Bulger, the Boston gangster who eluded authorities for 16 years before being captured and convicted of participating in 11 murders in 2013, has died at a prison in West Virginia.

Bulger, who was 89, was found dead Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed, saying Bulger had arrived at the Hazelton Penitentiary in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, on Monday.

He had been found unresponsive Tuesday morning, according to the bureau. Authorities did not immediately release a cause of death but said the FBI is investigating.

The Boston Globe and CNN are among the news outlets reporting Bulger was killed at Hazelton, where he was transferred from a facility in Oklahoma City.

Known as one of the nation's most notorious criminals and fugitives, Bulger was the head of a violent South Boston crime ring known as the Winter Hill Gang from the 1970s into the 1990s.

In December 1994, Bulger was tipped off about his imminent indictment by an FBI agent and escaped, remaining on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list until getting apprehended in 2011 in Santa Monica, California.

His life of crime inspired several movies, including "Black Mass'' and “The Departed,’’ which won an Oscar for the Best Picture of 2006.

Adding intrigue to his story was the FBI's contention that Bulger was a longtime informant – which he denied – and the fact that his younger brother, William "Billy'' Bulger, became one of Massachusetts' most powerful politicians as the president of the state Senate for 18 years.

Bulger, who was serving a life sentence, had been recently moved from a federal prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City before being relocated to the Hazelton Penitentiary. He had been in ill health for some time.

Among the slayings linked to Bulger was that of Oklahoma entrepreneur Roger Wheeler, who was gunned down outside his country club in Tulsa in 1981. Bulger was also convicted for his role in murders in several states and for racketeering, extortion, drug dealing, money laundering and weapons possession.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com