It appears someone doesn’t like Delaware County, Pa.

A prankster twice hacked into an electronic road sign on Interstate 95 and posted a vulgarity aimed at Delco, the Philadelphia-area abbreviation for the county’s name.

According to local media, the words “Delco Suck JS D*** DC” appeared on the sign, which is located near Ridley Park, a suburb southwest of Philadelphia.

After it was fixed early Sunday morning, the vulgar message returned and blinked on the digital board through most of the day, reported local TV station KYW. Photos of the sign went viral on social media.

#Delco sucks #%*! .... PennDOT says somebody’s messed with a contractor’s roadside electric sign along I-95 TWICE today. It’s now positioned to face away from the roadway. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WI9IzieUU6 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 13, 2018

Driver Terry Banet told local TV station WPVI that she did a double-take when she saw the sign flashing on the shoulder of I-95, which is the major north-south highway on the East Coast.

"I was going south," she said. "I saw it immediately and said, 'OMG this thing was hacked!' and then I laughed."

Another driver, Jonathan Abdul Rahim King of nearby Chester, said that "Somebody has dropped the ball. This thing needs to be removed."

Hackers reprogram Delco highway sign to flash vulgarity https://t.co/RBvFjSoCbv — Philly.com (@phillydotcom) May 14, 2018

Meanwhile, motorist Cassy Rokicka called the hack "hilarious.” But, she added, “they should get better security (so) people not to hack into them."

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation told local TV station WCAU it is looking into the matter and that the sign if operated by a contractor, not the department. PennDOT will also be looking at improving security measures, the spokesperson said.

