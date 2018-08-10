LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are still searching for two Kentucky jail inmates who escaped late Saturday evening by hiding in the trash.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections by hiding "in the food waste trash cans that were then taken outside the facility for disposal," according to a statement from the jail.

Jeremy Hunt

Louisville Metro Corrections

A witness saw the men escape and notified a corrections officer, the statement said.

Both Stumler and Hunt were working in the jail kitchen. A statement from Metro Corrections said the men were both "minimum security inmates." Arrest warrants have been issued for them.

Justin Stumler

Louisville Metro Corrections

As of Sunday morning, neither of the men have been found, according to Louisville's MetroSafe.



Jeffersontown Police arrested Stumler on August 27 relating to charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Hunt on June 28 with several felony burglary charges.

If any person has information on these escapees call Louisville Metro Police Department Tip Line: 574-LMPD (5673) or toll-free 866-649-4479.

