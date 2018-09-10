Cruise ship tours: Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, the 4.028-passenger Norwegian Getaway, set sail with passengers for the first time on Jan. 11, 2014. What's the vessel like? USA TODAY's Gene Sloan offers a photo tour.
Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, the 146,000-ton Norwegian Getaway is a sister to the nine-month-old Norwegian Breakaway and shares the same basic design.
As with the Norwegian Breakaway, the hub of the Norwegian Getaway's top deck areas is the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone that is home to five multi-story waterslides.
Located on Deck 15, the Aqua Park also is home to several pools and a watery play area for small children.
The Aqua Park's water play area for kids has a SpongeBob theme.
Norwegian Getaway's main pool is flanked with two covered hot tubs, and there are two more hot tubs nearby.
A close-up of the Getaway's main pool area, which has a stage for live musical performances.
The five water slides at the Norwegian Getaway's Aqua Park include the Whip, a pair of side-by-side twister slides.
More areas for lounging atop the Norwegian Getaway can be found on Deck 16.
Vibe Beach Club on Deck 16 is an extra-charge, adults-only oasis with its own hot tub, lounge chairs and full-service bar.
An area of lounge chairs at the Vibe Beach Club.
Norwegian Breakaway's top deck also is home to a rock-climbing wall.
Located at the back of the ship, Spice H20 is an adult-only lounge area by day and an outdoor dance club by night. It boasts two hot tubs, a waterfall, full-service bar and a giant video screen.
A three-story sports complex located just behind the ship's main funnel includes the line's second outdoor ropes course.
Norwegian Getaway's ropes course rivals the one on Norwegian Breakaway for the title of largest at sea. The multi-level structure features more than 40 elements, including a zip track.
Located underneath part of the ropes course on Norwegian Getaway is a nine-hole miniature golf course.
Norwegian Getaway's sports deck also is home to a bungee trampoline.
New on Norwegian Getaway is The Grammy Experience, a live entertainment venue developed in partnership with The Grammy Museum.
The Grammy Experience is home to live entertainment that will include regular performances by Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artists.
Cases in The Grammy Experience showroom display costumes worn by Grammy-winning artists. Here, outfits that once belonged to the Jackson Five.
Norwegian Getaway offers more than a dozen full-service restaurants, including Brazilian-style steakhouse Moderno Churrascaria. The $20-a-person eatery's specialty is grilled and slow-roasted meats that are carved tableside by passadors.
Adjacent to Moderno Churrascaria on Deck 8 is Cagney's Steakhouse, a Norwegian signature that costs $30 per person.
Located between Cagney's and Moderno is the circular Prime Meridian Bar.
The Deck 8 Waterfront features outdoor seating areas for a number of restaurants and bars, including Moderno Churrascaria.
Deck 8 also is home to a shopping area with jewelry, clothing and Norwegian Cruise Line-related items.
A circular opening provides a visual connection -- and stairway access -- between the restaurants and nightspots of Decks 6, 7 and 8.
New on the Norwegian Getaway is the mojito-serving Sugarcane Mojito Bar. It fills a central location on Deck 8 that is home to a martini bar on the Norwegian Breakaway.
Like other Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway has a sushi eatery called Wasabi. Prices are a la carte.
Like sister ship Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway houses a $49-a-person seafood eatery run by Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian called Ocean Blue.
Adjacent to Ocean Blue is another Geoffrey Zakarian eatery, the Raw Bar. Prices are a la carte.
New on Norwegian Getaway is the Ernest Hemingway-inspired Sunset Bar. It's located where the Maltings Bar can be found on Norwegian Breakaway.
More than 50 electronic screens around the ship allow passengers to make bookings for restaurants and shows -- a concept that first debuted on the Norwegian Breakaway. The screens also offer general information about venues around the ship as well as easy-to-follow directions.
Located on Deck 8, La Cucina serves Tuscany-inspired Italian dishes. It costs $15 per person.
In addition to interior seating (shown here), La Cucina has an outdoor seating area along the ship's the Deck 8 "Waterfront."
The Tropicana Room on Deck 7 features a large dance floor as a focal point and is the site of live music and dancing during meals.
Among the entertainment in The Tropicana Room is a 'Burn the Floor' ballroom dancing show. Here, the room's dance floor is shown set up for a presentation.
Like the Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway has a stylish, contemporary decor that extends to the ship's hallways, including elevator areas.
The Getaway Casino on Deck 7 is home to more than 300 slot machines and 26 gaming tables offering poker, black jack, roulette and craps.
A table game area at the Getaway Casino.
O'Sheehan's, a pub-like sports bar and grill that first debuted on Norwegian Epic in 2010, is back in a similar form on Norwegian Getaway. It serves fish and chips, burgers and other classic pub food. Amusements include miniature bowling, pool and interactive arcade games.
O'Sheehan's, a pub-like sports bar and grill that first debuted on Norwegian Epic in 2010, is back in a similar form on Norwegian Getaway. It serves fish and chips, burgers and other classic pub food. Amusements include miniature bowling, pool and interactive arcade games.
O'Sheehan's offers two lanes of miniature bowling. It costs $5 to play.
A pool table at O'Sheehan's.
One of several interactive arcade games located at O'Sheehan's.
Like Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway has a dedicated noodle called Shanghai's. Prices are a la carte.
Norwegian Getaway's Getaway Theatre houses the former Broadway show 'Legally Blonde.'
New on Norwegian Getaway is The Illusionarium, a dedicated space that is the site of a magic-infused dinner show. It costs $39 per person.
The shore excursions desk, located on Deck 6.
A popular meeting point on the ship is The Bar at the Atrium, located at the bottom of the ship's three-deck-high atrium near the Guest Services desk.
A large open seating area at the base of the atrium on Deck 6 faces a giant screen that is used to show live sporting events and other entertainment.
Also at the base of Getaway's atrium is the Atrium Cafe. which features baked goods from "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro's Carlo's Bakery.
An art gallery area is an element of Deck 6.
Le Bistro, Norwegian's signature French restaurant, is back on Norwegian Getaway with indoor seating as well as "atrium al fresco" seating outside the restaurant. It costs $20 per person.
Located on Deck 6 is Taste, which offers traditional cuisine with a contemporary flair. There is no extra charge to dine.
The main seating area within the restaurant Taste.
The most luxurious of the 2,014 cabins on Norwegian Getaway are the 42 suites found inside The Haven, a private enclave at the top of the ship. Here, the living area of an Owner's Suite.
Owner's Suites feature a bedroom with a king-size bed, a separate living room with dining area, and a large modern bathroom with separate shower and tub.
Among the many amenities found in Haven suites are specialty coffee machines. Owner's Suites also come with concierge and butler service.
Owner's Suite bathrooms have double sinks as well as walk-in showers and large tubs.
Owner's Suites also feature a large amount of storage space, including walk-in closets. The cabins can sleep up to four.
Even larger than Owner's Suites are the ship's two Deluxe Owner's Suites, which measure 936 square feet and sleep up to four.
Bedrooms in the two Deluxe Owner's Suites feature king-size beds that face floor-to-ceiling windows and an extra-spacious wraparound private balcony. Each of the Deluxe Owner's Suites can be joined with an Owner's Suite to create a grand suite that sleeps up to eight people.
Deluxe Owner's Suite bathrooms have an oversized bath tub, two modern vanity sinks and a large shower.
The tub area in a Deluxe Owner's Suite bathroom.
Deluxe Owner's Suites have large walk-in closet areas.
The Haven also is home to 18 Haven Courtyard Penthouses. At 334 square feet, they are smaller than Owner's Suites but still significantly larger than standard cabins.
Located near the Haven's private courtyard, the Haven Courtyard Penthouses have bedrooms with king-size beds, and a small living and dining area.
A Haven Courtyard Penthouse balcony.
A Haven Courtyard Penthouse bathroom.
Another high-end option on the Norwegian Getaway are its 20 Haven Family Villas, which have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. They measure 559 square feet and sleep up to six people.
The Haven Family Villa's master bath has a large shower, an oversized oval tub that looks out to the sea and two modern vanity sinks.
Haven Family Villas have a separate living room and dining area that includes a pull-out sofa bed, writing desk and bar.
The second bedrooms in Haven Family Villas have a double pull-out sofa bed that is connected to its own bathroom.
The second bathroom of a Haven Family Villa. Like all Haven cabins, the villas come with a private concierge and 24-hour butler.
The most common category of cabin on the Norwegian Getaway are its Balcony Staterooms, of which there are 960.
The 204-square-foot Balcony Staterooms have queen beds that can be converted into two twin beds and feature a clean, contemporary design.
Balcony Staterooms have large, streamlined bathrooms with plenty of lighting.
Balcony Stateroom bathrooms have a shower but no tub.
More storage is available in large drawers under the sofas in Balcony Staterooms.
The desk area of a Balcony Stateroom has four electrical outlets, two on a U.S. standard and two on a European standard.
All cabin categories - including Balcony Staterooms, shown here - come with a mini-bar.
The balconies for Balcony Staterooms have two chairs and a small table.
Balcony Staterooms have large closets that feature areas for hanging clothes, shelves and a safe.
A look inside the closet of a Balcony Stateroom.
Norwegian Getaway has 449 windowless inside cabins that have two twin beds that can be converted into a queen.
Many of the inside cabins have pull-down bunks and can sleep up to four people. They have small desk areas and televisions, and measure 151 square feet.
Inside cabin bathrooms are similar to those found in balcony cabins.
Norwegian Getaway also has 120 oceanview cabins that have windows but no balconies. Here, what's billed as a Family Oceanview Stateroom.
The Family Oceanview Staterooms measure 161 square feet and have two twin beds that can convert into a queen.
The twelve Haven Penthouses measure 505 square feet and have a bedroom with king-size bed and a separate living room. The cabin category is different than the Haven Courtyard Penthouse.
The living room of a Haven Penthouse has a double sofa bed, writing desk and dining area.
Haven Penthouse bathrooms have two bowl sinks, a curved oval bathtub and separate shower.
There are 248 Mini Suites on the Norwegian Getaway. The 236-square-foot cabins are slightly larger than standard Balcony Staterooms.
Mini Suites have a king-size bed that can be separated to form two smaller beds, a large closet, a sofa bed with additional storage and a built-in desk area.
Like standard Balcony Staterooms, Mini Suites have coffee makers.
The biggest difference between a Mini Suite and a Balcony Stateroom is that Mini Suites have bigger and more elaborate bathrooms. Mini Suite bathrooms have a large double sink with two faucets set against a mosaic glass-tile backsplash, additional storage space under the sink and a larger shower than Balcony Staterooms.
The showers in Mini Suite bathrooms feature rain-shower heads and multiple body spray jets.
Mini Suite balconies have two chairs and a small table.
The Getaway's video arcade is located near the ship's teen center on Deck 16.
The Getaway's video arcade offers a wide range of games, all with an extra charge.
