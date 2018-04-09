Cars are seen at an automobile dealer in Zelienople, Pa.

Americans continued to show more interest in crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks than passenger cars, and U.S. auto sales were expected to increase slightly in August as a result.

Forecasters at Edmunds.com and Cox Automotive predicted industry sales increases of 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The results showed that the auto industry remains healthy as shoppers buy more profitable vehicles.

But it's not all great news. For one thing, rising interest rates are scaring off some buyers. Zero-percent loans are drying up, and discounts are hard to find as automakers preserve profits.

And the expected year-over-year sales increase likely occurred in part because of a temporary decline in sales in late August 2017, when Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas Gulf Coast.

The average price of a new vehicle continued to rise in August, largely because customers are buying more expensive types of vehicles: crossovers, SUVs and pickups. Passenger cars are flailing as shoppers choose roomier rides amid relatively low gasoline prices.

The average vehicle price for the month, before discounts, was $35,541, according to Cox Automotive. That was up 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of compact crossovers and SUVs rose about 14.8 percent to about 285,000 vehicles, easily making it the largest segment in the market, Cox projected.

The next biggest, mid-size SUVs and crossovers, rose 9.7 percent to 220,000.

But mid-size cars and compact cars fell 15.6 percent and 13.6 percent to 130,000 and 160,000, respectively.

Forecasters projected mixed results for the major automakers in August:

General Motors

Edmunds forecast: -8.5 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -7.5 percent

Actual results: GM no longer reports monthly sales results.

Ford Motor

Edmunds forecast: -1.8 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -3.4 percent

Actual results: Not yet provided

Fiat Chrysler

Edmunds forecast: 15 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 10.8 percent

Actual results: Not yet provided

Toyota

Edmunds forecast: 0.5 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 1 percent

Actual results: Not yet provided

Nissan

Edmunds forecast: 11.1 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 6.2 percent

Actual results: Not yet provided

Honda

Edmunds forecast: 2.5 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -0.7 percent

Actual results: 1.3 percent (147,903)

The fates of Honda's trucks and cars have diverged considerably.

The Japanese automaker's U.S. car sales fell 15.3 percent, but its sales of crossovers, SUVs and pickups increased 18.9 percent.

The company's stalwart Accord and Civic sedans suffered badly in August, with sales down 11 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively.

The CR-V crossover was easily the brand's best-seller as sales rose 11.8 percent to 34,610.

Overall, the namesake Honda brand fell 0.1 percent, while the much-smaller luxury Acura brand increased 14.8 percent.

Hyundai-Kia

Edmunds forecast: 3 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 3.1 percent

Actual results: Not yet provided

Subaru

Edmunds forecast: Not provided

Cox Automotive forecast: -0.3 percent

Actual results: Not yet provided

Volkswagen Group

Edmunds forecast: 3.1 percent (does not include Porsche)

Cox Automotive forecast: 4.4 percent

Actual results: Not yet provided

